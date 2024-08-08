Trio of 5-Star Defenders Ready for Leaps in Second Year at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Like most of its classes in the past decade-and-a-half, the 2023 Alabama recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country when the cycle came to an end.
That class consisted of last season's freshmen. Many of those freshmen found their way on the field and made an impact, such as Caleb Downs and Kadyn Proctor. Some made a splash in limited playing time, like Justice Haynes and Jalen Hale.
But every class there are some players who get buried on the depth chart. Many times, those players are even 5-star prospects. At a program like Alabama, where blue-chip recruits filling the field is extremely common, there's not always room for first-year players to get on the field.
On the defensive side of the ball specifically, Alabama has three former 5-star players from the 2023 class, all of whom have put on weight entering their second year in Tuscaloosa, and have a chance to finally make their way onto the field.
The first is defensive end Keon Keeley. Keeley was a top-5 player in his recruiting class, and came to Alabama as an edge rusher/outside linebacker. He's since made a position change, adding 35 pounds and moving to defensive end, or 'bandit' as it's called in Kane Wommack's defensive system.
"Keon has a very special skillset. He's very strong at the point of attack. He's very twitchy to be that big," Wommack said of Keeley this week. "We made that transition from him being an outside linebacker, which when you see his frame at this level and the next level, he most certainly is going to be more of that rush defensive end. We'll still drop those guys from time to time, but at the same time, he's been really impressive with just being able to put his hand in the dirt, something that he hasn't really done much. I think he has taken to that role, and he's learning a ton right now. But you see him taking some steps. I thought he's another guy who made great steps from the spring to summer."
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach, who was also a member of Nick Saban's staff last season, noted the progress Keeley has made since making the position switch as well as what he still needs to see from the young player.
“The thing with Keon, obviously he played on the edge. So it’s just development," Roach said. "He’s a big guy, he’s really athletic, and it’s just focusing on what you need to do to be the best player you can be. Don’t worry about the outcome, so to speak. Don’t worry about other people’s opinion. Just focus on what it’s gonna take for you to be the best player you can be. That’s where he is and we’re focused on that. We’re gonna continue building him and trying to make him the best player possible."
Roach continued, explaining the differences between playing outside linebacker/edge rusher and defensive end and the adjustments that have to come from it.
“I think at outside ‘backer you’re dropping and doing more coverage stuff. There’s plays when you’re outside ‘backer that you don’t have to touch anybody.," Roach said. "When you’re up front, playing defensive end you have to put your hands on someone each and every play. He’s getting used to it, it’s a progression. Where your eyes are, where your hands are, and that’s part of it. He’s getting better at it, and we’re all working on it. It’s not just him, it’s the whole unit. Those are some of the steps we’re trying to take to be who we can be."
The two other former defensive 5-stars from the 2023 class are both outside linebackers, playing the 'wolf' position as it's called in Wommack's scheme. Earlier this week, Wommack spoke about Qua Russaw, an in-state player who went to Carver High School in Montgomery.
"I think Qua has taken such a leap from playing out of high school, he played the inside linebacker position to now playing the outside linebacker position in a new system this spring," Wommack said. "I think he's made a huge jump in just the confidence level he's playing with right now. When you look at him, I just think he's starting to produce and make a lot more plays because he has confidence in what he's doing. Physically, we use the term freak around here, but when you talk about him, that guy is truly freaky in terms of his strength and athleticism and speed. He is starting to play with that confidence that we need out of that position."
Russaw added nine pounds in the offseason to aid with his transition from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. His position coach, Christian Robinson, also spoke highly of his development early on in fall camp.
“He’s worked his tail off," Robinson said. "I told him it’s his time to be a part of what we’re doing, and to get out in front. I’m excited to see him do it at a high level this fall.”
The last of the trio is Yhonzae Pierre, another in-state player, hailing from Eufala. Pierre made a significant weight jump as well, adding 16 pounds and now weighing over 250 coming off the edge.
"Yhonzae has really worked to change his body. I think that he is putting good mass on right now. We've got to continue to get him to do those things," Wommack said. "Athletically, he's very fluid. Very smooth out of his hips. I think he can transition in pass rush really well. He can turn the corner really well. At the point of attack, he's getting more and more physical. In fact, he made a really great ... Set the edge of the defense today. The ball bounced outside, and he ripped off and made a play. Those are the things I'm looking for him to take the next step from a physicality standpoint, playing that outside linebacker position. Sometimes you're really playing a defensive end position. I think he's taken some great steps in that regard."
With Keeley, Russaw and Pierre all receiving high praise from coaches during fall camp, it's safe to assume they'll have a shot at getting some meaningful snaps this upcoming season.
With all three players being redshirt freshmen, it shows how deep the Alabama roster continues to be, with talent stockpiled at every single position.