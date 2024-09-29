Trump Attends Third Crimson Tide Football Game
Donald Trump arrived atBryant-Denny Stadium midway throught the first quarter of Alabama's game with Georgia on Saturday.
He visited the concession stand upon his arrival and purchased snacks for a few fans before leaving for his guest suite.
Trump was announced to the crowd early in the second quarter a few moments after Jalen Milroe scored on a 36-yard run to put Alabama ahead 28-0. Trump was received with a loud cheer and chants of U-S-A.
The former president and 2024 presidential candidate made his third visit to an Alabama game. He was in Tuscaloosa in 2019 when the Crimson Tide dropped its first game of the season to LSU. His first Alabama game was in 2018 when the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia for the national title.
Security concerns for Trump’s second visit to Tuscaloosa was heightened. Twice in a three-month span, an attempt on Trump’s life was made. The gates to the stadium were opened 30 minutes earlier than normal to accommodate the security checks. The stadium was 95% full 30 minutes before kickoff.
Earlier in the week, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about the potential distraction Trump might bring with his visit.
"The main thing is that they get prepared to play the best football game that they've played this year," DeBoer said. "I was challenging to play the best football game they've ever played in their career. That’s what matters when it comes down to what we can control, but it is kind of cool that we have a lot of people who want to come be a part of the atmosphere and add to the excitement energy that the game will bring.”
Trump was asked to attend the game by businessman Ric Mayers. The gameday meal request by the former president was two McDonald’s Fillet-O-Fish sandwiches, Domino’s Pizza, Denny Dogs and Diet Coke.
Expected to be in attendance as Mayers’ guests in his suite were Alabama senators Katie Britt, Tommy Tuberville and ALGOP chairman John Wahl.