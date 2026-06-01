Two Alabama Players, One Coach Being Considered for 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class

Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones and linebacker DeMeco Ryans are under consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2027 class, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Dennis Franchione, who was Alabama's head coach during the 2001 and 2002 seasons, is also under consideration. Franchione was a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year before moving into Division I, where he led New Mexico to its first bowl in 36 years and TCU to its first postseason win since 1957. He took over a 3-8 Alabama team and led the Tide to a 10-win season in 2002, later guiding Texas A&M to consecutive victories over Texas (2006-07) and a berth in the 2005 Cotton Bowl.

Jones is a two-time First Team All-American (2011-unanimous, 2012-consensus) and winner of the 2012 NFF Campbell, 2012 Rimington, 2011 Outland and 2011 Wuerffel trophies. He Led Alabama to three national titles and two SEC crowns.

The three-time First Team All-SEC selection is arguably the most decorated offensive lineman in school history, winning national honors at three different positions (center, tackle, guard). The 2012 Alabama captain played through Lisfranc injury with at least two torn ligaments suffered in SEC Championship Game. He also played in the national title game before having surgery that kept him out of the NFL combine.

DeMeco Ryans, who is currently the head coach of the Houston Texans, could be considered the best player of the Mike Shula years as he was the program's top draft pick between 1998-08 (between first-round selections Dwayne Rudd and Andre Smith).

During his senior season, the linebacker led Alabama with 76 tackles including 9.5 for a loss, en route to being named a first-team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Lott Trophy winner as college football’s best impact defensive player.

These three are among 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS, along with 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.

Alabama currently has 28 representatives in the College Football Hall of Fame, with the most recent inductees being Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram in the 2026 class and seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) head coach Nick Saban in the 2025 class. Ingram was the first Crimson Tide player under Saban to be inducted.

Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame

(Member, Year Inducted)

Don Hutson, 1951 Frank Thomas, 1951 Fred Sington, 1955 Wallace Wade, 1955 Don Whitmire (transferred to Navy after two years), 1956 Johnny Mack Brown, 1957 Pooley Hubert, 1964 Millard "Dixie" Howell, 1970 John Cain, 1973 Lee Roy Jordan, 1983 Riley Smith, 1985 Paul "Bear" Bryant, 1986 Vaughn Mancha, 1990 Harry Gilmer, 1993 Ozzie Newsome, 1994 John Hannah, 1999 Johnny Musso, 2000 Billy Neighbors, 2003 Cornelius Bennett, 2005 Woodrow Lowe, 2009 Gene Stallings, 2010 Marty Lyons, 2011 Derrick Thomas, 2014 E.J. Junior, 2020 Sylvester Croom, 2022 Antonio Langham, 2024 Nick Saban, 2025 Mark Ingram, 2026

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