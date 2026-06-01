Two Alabama Players, One Coach Being Considered for 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Class
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Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones and linebacker DeMeco Ryans are under consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2027 class, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.
Dennis Franchione, who was Alabama's head coach during the 2001 and 2002 seasons, is also under consideration. Franchione was a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year before moving into Division I, where he led New Mexico to its first bowl in 36 years and TCU to its first postseason win since 1957. He took over a 3-8 Alabama team and led the Tide to a 10-win season in 2002, later guiding Texas A&M to consecutive victories over Texas (2006-07) and a berth in the 2005 Cotton Bowl.
Jones is a two-time First Team All-American (2011-unanimous, 2012-consensus) and winner of the 2012 NFF Campbell, 2012 Rimington, 2011 Outland and 2011 Wuerffel trophies. He Led Alabama to three national titles and two SEC crowns.
The three-time First Team All-SEC selection is arguably the most decorated offensive lineman in school history, winning national honors at three different positions (center, tackle, guard). The 2012 Alabama captain played through Lisfranc injury with at least two torn ligaments suffered in SEC Championship Game. He also played in the national title game before having surgery that kept him out of the NFL combine.
DeMeco Ryans, who is currently the head coach of the Houston Texans, could be considered the best player of the Mike Shula years as he was the program's top draft pick between 1998-08 (between first-round selections Dwayne Rudd and Andre Smith).
During his senior season, the linebacker led Alabama with 76 tackles including 9.5 for a loss, en route to being named a first-team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Lott Trophy winner as college football’s best impact defensive player.
These three are among 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS, along with 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.
Alabama currently has 28 representatives in the College Football Hall of Fame, with the most recent inductees being Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram in the 2026 class and seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) head coach Nick Saban in the 2025 class. Ingram was the first Crimson Tide player under Saban to be inducted.
Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame
(Member, Year Inducted)
- Don Hutson, 1951
- Frank Thomas, 1951
- Fred Sington, 1955
- Wallace Wade, 1955
- Don Whitmire (transferred to Navy after two years), 1956
- Johnny Mack Brown, 1957
- Pooley Hubert, 1964
- Millard "Dixie" Howell, 1970
- John Cain, 1973
- Lee Roy Jordan, 1983
- Riley Smith, 1985
- Paul "Bear" Bryant, 1986
- Vaughn Mancha, 1990
- Harry Gilmer, 1993
- Ozzie Newsome, 1994
- John Hannah, 1999
- Johnny Musso, 2000
- Billy Neighbors, 2003
- Cornelius Bennett, 2005
- Woodrow Lowe, 2009
- Gene Stallings, 2010
- Marty Lyons, 2011
- Derrick Thomas, 2014
- E.J. Junior, 2020
- Sylvester Croom, 2022
- Antonio Langham, 2024
- Nick Saban, 2025
- Mark Ingram, 2026
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver