Ty Simpson Models His Game After Former LSU Quarterback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is having a stellar year under center in Ryan Grubb's offense. The Crimson Tide signal caller is third in the SEC in passing yards, second in the conference in passing touchdowns and has thrown the fewest interceptions of any full time starter in the conference.
Simpson's season has put him among Heisman Trophy favorites with just a month remaining, but he emphasized the need to continue his strong play over the final month with three massive SEC games remaining.
The Crimson Tide quarterback is completing 67-percent of his passes for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception, along with 79 rushing yards and two more scores. Simpson was asked which quarterbacks he models his game after and mentioned several heavy hitters.
"I really like Joe Burrow," said Simpson. "One, coach's son, didn't play a whole lot early, like I did, and just kind of the way he moves and plays. I really like how he does it. I think Jared Goff is one who I really like, just under center, a lot of stuff that the Lions do are stuff that we do. And I think honestly, like, Baker Mayfield, little guy who will do anything to win. He's tough and maybe is not the biggest guy, but he's going to get it done any type of way, very resilient. Those are my three, and then you can throw Matt Stafford in there as well, but I really like the way those guys play because I see a lot of myself in them."
Simpson identified two Heisman Trophy winners and four No. 1 overall picks as quarterbacks he models his game after. The Alabama quarterback could join their company with a strong final month of the year as he, along with Indiana and Ohio State quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin are currently favored to bring home the bronze bust. Additionally, Simpson is skyrocketing up NFL draft projections as he's shown great command of the Crimson Tide offense.
- 2008 - Georgia - Matthew Stafford - 61.4-percent, 3,459 yards, 25 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions with 55 rushing yards and one additional touchdown.
- 2015 - California - Jared Goff - 64.5-percent, 4,719 yards, 43 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions
- 2017 - Oklahoma - Baker Mayfield - 70.5-percent, 4,627 yards, 43 touchdown passes, six interceptions with 311 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns.
- 2019 - LSU - Joe Burrow - 76.3-percent, 5,671 yards, 60 touchdown passes, six interceptions with 368 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns.