Bengals vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins were both eliminated from postseason contention with losses in Week 15, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't bet on their game against each other in Week 16.
If you want some player props to wager on for this weekend's AFC showdown, you're in the right spot. If you want my overall best bet for this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets
- De'Von Achane OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 Completions (-106)
- Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+250)
De'Von Achane OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Dolphins are likely going to lean on the run game with Quinn Ewers making his first NFL start on Sunday, which is great news for the likes of De'Von Achane. Not only that, but he gets to face a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.3 yards per rush. This has the potential to be a huge game for the Dolphins' running back.
Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 Completions (-106)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, Joe Burrow to go over 24.5 completions is the No. 9-ranked prop bet on the list:
The Dolphins give up the highest opponent completion percentage in the NFL. Teams are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 70.91% of passes against them. I expect Burrow to come out firing after last week’s shutout loss. Has had 36 or more pass attempts each game since returning from injury, giving him plenty of opportunities to reach at least 25 completions on Sunday.
Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+250)
If Burrow is going to have a big game, that means someone needs to be on the receiving end of his passes. The Dolphins have allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, which means the Cincinnati tight end, Mike Gesicki, could have a big game. He has hauled in seven receptions for 97 yards over the Bengals' two most recent games.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!