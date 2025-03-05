Veteran Alabama WR Germie Bernard Excited About 2025 Reunion with Ryan Grubb
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When Alabama brought Ryan Grubb back on to be its new offensive coordinator after his 2024 stint that never was, the program reunited him with some familiar faces, both on the playing roster and the coaching staff.
One of those familiar faces is senior wide receiver Germie Bernard, who transferred from Washington with head coach Kalen DeBoer and was part of the Huskies' 2023 College Football Playoff team. Bernard caught 50 passes for Alabama last season, with 794 yards and two scores.
There's enthusiasm from Bernard to have Grubb back on his team. He has a lot of potential for the 2025 campaign, especially with an offensive style he was productive in.
"The offense that he has, as we've all seen in 2023, is very explosive," Bernard said. "Just to be able to have that system back, and especially with the guys that we have, I know that we'll be able to recreate some good things."
In that 2023 campaign, led by DeBoer, Grubb and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., Bernard averaged 12.3 yards per catch and amassed 419 yards. Washington advanced to the national title game, eventually falling to Michigan.
Grubb was initially set to join DeBoer prior to last fall but opted instead to remain in Seattle and take on the role of Seahawks offensive coordinator. He's back in Tuscaloosa now, deeming himself "aggressive" as a play caller as he returns to DeBoer's staff.
Bernard concurred with that succinct assessment, suggesting that the tape doesn't lie about how unafraid he is to take a risk. He does not expect every single aspect of Grubb's system to be exactly the same as perhaps it was before.
"He's brought a lot of new things to the system. Very detail-oriented. I think it's a system that's going to compliment everybody. It's really a pro-style offense, so it's gonna help everybody for the next level," he said.
As one of the veteran leaders of the receiving corps, it would be of significant importance for Bernard to adjust well to a new coordinator even if he did not have a prior relationship with whomever that was. That Bernard does in this case is a big positive.
"Germ is a guy that, I think it was really cool seeing him come into Washington. We obviously had some really good receivers in that room. Germ always prepared with a lot of humility," Grubb said. "Now, seeing him in a little bit different light, where he's kinda the guy that's at the front of the room, everybody's looking to him, is really cool."
The wideout played quite well in 2024 without Grubb on the sideline (Grubb was Bernard's coordinator for both his seasons at Washington). He has confidence entering the 2025 season despite the changes. He's working on growing with vocal leadership, and, of course, delivering on the field.
"There's a system in place that Coach DeBoer has put in, and each offensive coordinator kinda puts in their own little inputs," Bernard said. "But, for the most part, it's really the same. But he brought some of his NFL terminology, and the way that we construct things are a little different."
Grubb and Bernard will have a new starting quarterback to work with next season. Whomever that is, the Crimson Tide still expects to improve on the 9-4 mark it posted last season, seeking contention for a national championship with Bernard as one of the offensive leaders.