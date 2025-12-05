Alabama Flips Elite OT Prospect from LSU on Final Day of Early Signing Period

As the final hours of the early signing period wind down, Alabama has made yet another late addition to what was already one of the nation's top ranked recruiting classes.

4-Star offensive tackle Bryson Cooley has officially flipped his commitment from LSU to the Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama's 22nd signee of the class, and the 24th overall commitment.

Hailing from West Jones High School in Laurel, Mississippi, the 6-foot-6, 315 lb. prospect had been committed to the Tigers since July of this year, originally pledging to the former LSU staff.

Cooley is ranked as the No. 23 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 9 player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As senior this season for West Jones High School, he helped lead his team to an 8-4-1 record with a berth in the first round of the state playoffs.

The behemoth prospect helped pave the way for his offense to average over 360 yards per contest, nearly half of which came on the ground.

While his massive frame is obviously one of his most impressive traits, Cooley possesses excellent athleticism and is able to use his quick footwork to stay in front of nearly any defender looking to penetrate the backfield.

With the addition of the Mississippi native, Alabama now holds commitments from five offensive linemen in the class, and is likely finished at the position.

The signing period is set to reopen in April of next year, and while the class is already one of the nation's best, the Tide could still look to add talent at the wide receiver position. After the decommitments of Owen Cabell and Brian Williams, Jr., Cederian Morgan is the lone wideout in the class.

