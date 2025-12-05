Alabama Flips Elite OT Prospect from LSU on Final Day of Early Signing Period
In this story:
As the final hours of the early signing period wind down, Alabama has made yet another late addition to what was already one of the nation's top ranked recruiting classes.
4-Star offensive tackle Bryson Cooley has officially flipped his commitment from LSU to the Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama's 22nd signee of the class, and the 24th overall commitment.
Hailing from West Jones High School in Laurel, Mississippi, the 6-foot-6, 315 lb. prospect had been committed to the Tigers since July of this year, originally pledging to the former LSU staff.
Cooley is ranked as the No. 23 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 9 player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As senior this season for West Jones High School, he helped lead his team to an 8-4-1 record with a berth in the first round of the state playoffs.
The behemoth prospect helped pave the way for his offense to average over 360 yards per contest, nearly half of which came on the ground.
While his massive frame is obviously one of his most impressive traits, Cooley possesses excellent athleticism and is able to use his quick footwork to stay in front of nearly any defender looking to penetrate the backfield.
With the addition of the Mississippi native, Alabama now holds commitments from five offensive linemen in the class, and is likely finished at the position.
The signing period is set to reopen in April of next year, and while the class is already one of the nation's best, the Tide could still look to add talent at the wide receiver position. After the decommitments of Owen Cabell and Brian Williams, Jr., Cederian Morgan is the lone wideout in the class.
2026 Crimson Tide Commits
Players in BOLD have signed their National Letters of Intent.
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
- RB Traeshawn Brown, 5-foot-10, 190 lb. - Huntsville, Texas (Committed 12/04/2025)
- OT Bryson Cooley, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Laurel, Mississippi (Committed 12/05/2025)
Read More from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI...
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_