Views From Alabama's Bounce Back Win Over Texas A&M: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—Alabama was looking for redemption against the Texas A&M Aggies on homecoming after losing two games in a row, and the Crimson Tide secured the SEC win 31-20
"They wanted to finish," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "They wanted to be out there, coming off the sideline and give it everything they got. At different times in the game, it could have gone the other way. But our guys kept finding a way to make a play and keep them out of the end zone, force them to kick some field goals, and then find ways to get some third downs there in the second half and keep drives going.
"A lot of things we can continue to clean up. It's good for us to have a bye week right now, I know a lot of guys that will be optimistic on getting back for the next week game against LSU."
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama-Texas A&M.
1. Daniel Hill Catches it for Six
2. Keelon Russell Uses His Legs
3. Mario Craver Gives it to Fans
4. Dijon Lee Jr Runs it Back
Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr runs back a pick six in the first half of the game against Texas A&M.
5. Luke Metz Brings the Boom
6. Kaleb Edwards Catches it Midair
7. Josh Ford Celebrates the Win
8. Marshall Pritchett in the End Zone
9. Mike Elko Gets Heated
10. Keelon Russell With the Pass
The sophomore quarterback, Keelon Russell, went 19 for 30 on passing attempts, throwing for 311 yards.
11. Dijon Lee Jr Slams Mario Craver to the Ground
12. Everyone Loves Kaleb Edwards' Touchdown
13. Fatutoa Henry Denies the Aggies
14. London Simmons Locked In
15. Isaiah Horton Makes His Return to Tuscaloosa
The fifth-year wide receiver for Texas A&M, Isaiah Horton, made his return to Tuscaloosa in the matchup Saturday. He played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2025-2026 season with 511 yards and a team high eight touchdowns.
16. Rico Scott Through the Defense
The junior wide receiver, Rico Scott, had a season high game against Texas A&M. He hauled in six receptions for 156 yards.
17. It's a Party on the Field
18. Derek Meadows Takes it All In
19. EJ Crowell and Kalen DeBoer Take the Field
Freshman running back EJ Crowell did not play against Texas A&M after suffering an injury in the Tennessee loss.
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."