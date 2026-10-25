Views From Alabama's Bounce Back Win Over Texas A&M: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—Alabama was looking for redemption against the Texas A&M Aggies on homecoming after losing two games in a row, and the Crimson Tide secured the SEC win 31-20

"They wanted to finish," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "They wanted to be out there, coming off the sideline and give it everything they got. At different times in the game, it could have gone the other way. But our guys kept finding a way to make a play and keep them out of the end zone, force them to kick some field goals, and then find ways to get some third downs there in the second half and keep drives going.

"A lot of things we can continue to clean up. It's good for us to have a bye week right now, I know a lot of guys that will be optimistic on getting back for the next week game against LSU."

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama-Texas A&M.

1. Daniel Hill Catches it for Six

Alabama running back Daniel hill makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Keelon Russell Uses His Legs

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Mario Craver Gives it to Fans

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver flips off the Alabama student section before the matchup on Oct 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Dijon Lee Jr Runs it Back

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr runs back a pick six in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr runs back a pick six in the first half of the game against Texas A&M.

5. Luke Metz Brings the Boom

Alabama linebacker Luke Metz makes a tackle in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Kaleb Edwards Catches it Midair

Alabama tight end Kaleb Edwards makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Josh Ford Celebrates the Win

Alabama tight end Josh Ford walks off the field after the win Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Marshall Pritchett in the End Zone

Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Mike Elko Gets Heated

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko gets animated with the referees in the first half of the match up against Alabama on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Keelon Russell With the Pass

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore quarterback, Keelon Russell, went 19 for 30 on passing attempts, throwing for 311 yards.

11. Dijon Lee Jr Slams Mario Craver to the Ground

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr slams the ball carrier down in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Everyone Loves Kaleb Edwards' Touchdown

Alabama offensive linemen Mal Waldrep Jr. and running back Trae'shawn Brown celebrate tight end Kaleb Edwards touchdown in the second half against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Fatutoa Henry Denies the Aggies

Alabama defensive linemen Fatutoa Henry celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. London Simmons Locked In

Alabama defensive linemen London Simmons lines up a the line to gain in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Isaiah Horton Makes His Return to Tuscaloosa

Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton lines up in the first half of the game against Alabama on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The fifth-year wide receiver for Texas A&M, Isaiah Horton, made his return to Tuscaloosa in the matchup Saturday. He played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2025-2026 season with 511 yards and a team high eight touchdowns.

16. Rico Scott Through the Defense

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott runs through defenders in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The junior wide receiver, Rico Scott, had a season high game against Texas A&M. He hauled in six receptions for 156 yards.

17. It's a Party on the Field

Alabama defensive back Chuck McDonald III celebrates an interception in the first half of the game against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Derek Meadows Takes it All In

Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows walks off the field after the win Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. EJ Crowell and Kalen DeBoer Take the Field

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and running back EJ Crowell on the field before the match up against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Freshman running back EJ Crowell did not play against Texas A&M after suffering an injury in the Tennessee loss.

20. The Pregame Flyover

The flyover before the Alabama Texas A&M match up on Oct 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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