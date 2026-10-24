Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama: Game Central Rundown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has its back against the wall.

The Crimson Tide has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2013 (including the postseason). The last time Alabama lost consecutive regular-season contests was in 2007 — Nick Saban's first year as head coach.

Kalen DeBoer said after the road loss to Tennessee last week that "it’s going to be really uncomfortable" from here on out. The Crimson Tide has two losses, and no three-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is now treating every game as if it's the CFP, starting with Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. Here's all the info you need for the SEC matchup:

Latest Injury News from Texas A&M at Alabama

Captain and cornerback Zabien Brown, plus running back EJ Crowell, sustained lower leg injuries in the first half against Tennessee and never returned. They were listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial availability report but were downgraded to doubtful on Friday.

Center Racin Delgatty sustained an injury late in the Georgia loss on Oct. 10 and wasn't available for the Third Saturday in October. He missed the Tennessee game, and like Brown and Crowell, he was questionable on Wednesday but was downgraded to doubtful on Friday.

Captain and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury that he's been dealing with the past couple of weeks. He wasn't available against Tennessee and was ruled out for Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Nose tackle Terrance Green limped off the field late in the first half against Georgia and didn't return. Like Coleman-Williams, he also sat out the Tennessee game and has been ruled out alongside the wide receiver since Wednesday.

Other players who have been ruled out since Wednesday: Desmond Umeozulu, Nick Sherman, Cayden Jones (out for season) and Jeremiah Beaman (out for season).

Texas A&M at Alabama Game Information

Who: Texas A&M (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at No. 13 Alabama (5-2, 3-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Weather: Temperature at kickoff will be 75 degrees and sunny. There will be a wind speed of 7 miles per hour blowing east-northeast with 30 percent humidity. These conditions should remain the same from start to finish.

Game Captains: Bray Hubbard (Alabama – Ryan Coleman-Williams is out and Zabien Brown is doubtful); Marcel Reed, Micah Riley, Daymion Sanford, Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks (Texas A&M)

Series history: Alabama leads 13-3

Current streak: Alabama has won the last two meetings (2021 was its last loss)

Last meeting: Alabama won 26-20 in College Station on Oct. 7, 2023. Jalen Milroe had his best passing performance of that season with 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Game Central will be updated with Saturday's officiating crew roughly three hours before kickoff.

How to Watch, Listen to Texas A&M at Alabama

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Kris Budden on the call)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84 (Home), 265 (Away)

Betting Odds for Texas A&M at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Over/Under: 50.5 points

This will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Texas A&M at Alabama

Quarterback Keelon Russell needs to return to his superstar status, as Alabama is in win-or-go-home the rest of the way. The sophomore really struggled against Georgia and Tennessee, and the Aggies allow the 28th-fewest passing yards per game in the nation (184.3).

Which wide receivers will step up for Coleman-Williams? None of them made much of an impact, as Rico Scott's four receptions for 54 yards were the Crimson Tide's most. Lotzeir Brooks should be the top target on Saturday, but typical reserves like Derek Meadows, Noah Rogers and Cederian Morgan will also need to be ready.

Can Alabama outplay its outgoing transfers from the offseason? Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton is second on the team in receiving, while offensive lineman Wilkin Formby is yet to allow a sack this season. This is a homecoming game for them too, just in a different context of the term.

Depth Chart: Texas A&M at Alabama

Alabama Projected Depth Chart (will be updated roughly three hours before kickoff)

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR AK Dear (EJ Crowell is doubtful)

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan (Starter Ryan Coleman-Williams is out)

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Nick Brooks

LG: William Sanders, Ethan Fields

C: Mal Waldrep Jr., Casey Poe (Starter Racin Delgatty is doubtful)

RG: Michael Carroll, Kaden Strayhorn

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga (Starter Terrance Green is out)

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Zyan Gibson

CB: Carmelo O'Neal (Starter Zabien Brown is doubtful)

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott (Coleman-Williams is out)

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

Game Central will be updated with Texas A&M's depth chart roughly three hours before kickoff.

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