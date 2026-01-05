Views From Alabama's Devastating Loss in the Rose Bowl: Photo Gallery

No. 9 Alabama fell to No. 1 Indiana 38-3 in the Rose Bowl this past Thursday. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss in Pasadena, Califonia, ended the Crimson Tide's 2025 season with a record of 11-4. UA became the first team in the College Football Playoff without a bye to lose in the quarterfinal since the expansion of the playoffs last season.

"First of all, you've just got to give a tip of the hat to Indiana and just everything that they did today in that game," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "And I think for us, it's a lot of emotions right now shared in the locker room. We can be upset because losing doesn't sit well with us, and we can be frustrated about it, but that's what our program is going to be, is upset when these types of situations happen."

For many Crimson Tide players like wide receiver Germie Bernard, this was their final game in a Crimson Tide uniform whether because of eligibility or the transfer portal. Bernard was one of four players who followed DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa when he became the head coach at Alabama prior to the 2024 season.

"I'd say our motto this year was 'unbreakable,'" Bernard said on what he would remember about this team and season. "I think our team is very resilient. We trust and believe in each other. We always have faith in each other. I'm just going to remember how resilient this team is and how our brotherhood was."

Take a look at some shots before, during and after the Rose Bowl by Alabama Crimson Tide on SI photographer Sarah Munzenmaier:

Photo Gallery

1. Daniel Hill Hops Over Defenders

Alabama running back Daniel Hill jumps across defenders in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Bray Hubbard Sacks Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza

Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard sacks Indiana's quarterback in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Ryan Williams Thrives

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams breaks a tackle in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Austin Mack Leads the Team to the Only Red Zone Trip

Alabama quarterback Austin Mack prepares to take a snap in the second half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Yhonzae Pierre Sacks Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza

Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre sacks Indiana's quarterback in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Conor Talty Gives the Crimson Tide Its Only Points

Alabama kicker Conor Talty kicks a field goal in the second half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Daniel Hill Dives for a First Down

Alabama running back Daniel Hill dives over a defender in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Austin Mack Tosses the Ball

Alabama quarterback Austin Mack passes the ball in the second half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Ryan Williams Makes the Catch

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams makes a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Kalen DeBoer Takes It All In

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer prepares to take the field for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Deontae Lawson Leads the Pack

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson walks out before his teammates for the coin toss of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Ty Simpson Exits the Game

Alabama Ty Simpson exits the field after being benched for an injury in the second half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Keon Sabb Celebrates a Play

Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb celebrates a stop in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Isaiah Horton Watches the Play From the Field

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton encourages his teammates across the field in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Jackson Lloyd and Kadyn Proctor Throw Fours Up

Alabama offense linemen Jackson Lloyd and Kadyn Proctor hold fours up going into the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Germie Bernard Catches Over the Middle

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard makes a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Zabien Brown Makes a Tackle

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown tackles an Indiana runner in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Deontae Lawson and Austin Mack Share One Last Moment

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and quarterback Austin Mack share a hug after their Rose Bowl loss on Jan. 1, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Jaeden Roberts Walks Off His Last Game

Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts emotionally exits the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Kalen DeBoer Tries to Keep Hopes Up

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer coaches his players as a time out is called in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

21. Kam Dewberry Exits His Last Game

Alabama offensive lineman Kam Dewberry exits the field after the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

22. Austin Mack Emotionally Exits the Field

Alabama quarterback Austin Mack emotionally exits the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

