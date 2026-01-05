Views From Alabama's Devastating Loss in the Rose Bowl: Photo Gallery
No. 9 Alabama fell to No. 1 Indiana 38-3 in the Rose Bowl this past Thursday. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss in Pasadena, Califonia, ended the Crimson Tide's 2025 season with a record of 11-4. UA became the first team in the College Football Playoff without a bye to lose in the quarterfinal since the expansion of the playoffs last season.
"First of all, you've just got to give a tip of the hat to Indiana and just everything that they did today in that game," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "And I think for us, it's a lot of emotions right now shared in the locker room. We can be upset because losing doesn't sit well with us, and we can be frustrated about it, but that's what our program is going to be, is upset when these types of situations happen."
For many Crimson Tide players like wide receiver Germie Bernard, this was their final game in a Crimson Tide uniform whether because of eligibility or the transfer portal. Bernard was one of four players who followed DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa when he became the head coach at Alabama prior to the 2024 season.
"I'd say our motto this year was 'unbreakable,'" Bernard said on what he would remember about this team and season. "I think our team is very resilient. We trust and believe in each other. We always have faith in each other. I'm just going to remember how resilient this team is and how our brotherhood was."
Take a look at some shots before, during and after the Rose Bowl by Alabama Crimson Tide on SI photographer Sarah Munzenmaier:
Photo Gallery
1. Daniel Hill Hops Over Defenders
2. Bray Hubbard Sacks Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza
3. Ryan Williams Thrives
4. Austin Mack Leads the Team to the Only Red Zone Trip
5. Yhonzae Pierre Sacks Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza
6. Conor Talty Gives the Crimson Tide Its Only Points
7. Daniel Hill Dives for a First Down
8. Austin Mack Tosses the Ball
9. Ryan Williams Makes the Catch
10. Kalen DeBoer Takes It All In
11. Deontae Lawson Leads the Pack
12. Ty Simpson Exits the Game
13. Keon Sabb Celebrates a Play
14. Isaiah Horton Watches the Play From the Field
15. Jackson Lloyd and Kadyn Proctor Throw Fours Up
16. Germie Bernard Catches Over the Middle
17. Zabien Brown Makes a Tackle
18. Deontae Lawson and Austin Mack Share One Last Moment
19. Jaeden Roberts Walks Off His Last Game
20. Kalen DeBoer Tries to Keep Hopes Up
21. Kam Dewberry Exits His Last Game
22. Austin Mack Emotionally Exits the Field
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."