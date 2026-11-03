'We're Starving': Alabama's Hunger Rejuvenated Heading to LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will find out Tuesday night where it stands in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee when the first edition of the 2026 rankings come out, but the Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC) is in a good spot heading into the final month of the regular season.

A good, not great spot. It is a good position because Alabama controls its own destiny. If the Tide wins its remaining games, it will be in the CFP. It's not great because Alabama has little to no margin for error after dropping back-to-back games in mid-October.

The next game up is a huge top-15 showdown at LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) this Saturday. After a bye week to recover physically and mentally from a grueling schedule, Alabama players like Jackson Lloyd and Yhonzae Pierre have a rejuvenated hunger heading into the final month of the regular season.

"We’re starving to be honest with you," Lloyd said after Tuesday's practice. "I think everyone just wants to come back from this bye week, got a couple days to get away from it, and I think we’re just ready to go. This is what we want. Backs against the wall, and we’re just ready to go.”

Pierre shared similar thoughts. And when players are repeating phrases to the media, that usually means it is a common refrain being circulated internally throughout the football facility.

"We got our back’s against the wall, so the hunger is up there," Pierre said. "Everybody’s striving for greatness. Everybody’s striving to do it for each and have each other’s backs. We’re coming in Saturday ready to play for sure.”

On paper, this week's game is the toughest remaining on the schedule. Alabama only has one other road game after LSU, and it is the following week at last-place Vanderbilt with the smallest stadium in the SEC. (Granted, Alabama did lose at Vanderbilt in Kalen DeBoer's first season back in 2024.)

Then the Crimson Tide wraps up the regular season against FCS opponent Chattanooga and Auburn at home. Senior safety and team captain Bray Hubabrd said Alabama can't get caught looking ahead though.

"We’ve been through a lot already in this season, and we stuck together," Hubbard said. "We talk about being one all the tie, and the’s what we’ve shown. We know that from here on out, we’ve got to go 1-0 each week. We can’t focus on two games down the road, three games down the road. We’ve got to focus on this week and the challenges that LSU faces and gives us this week, and after that move forward. But the focus right now is going 1-0 against LSU.”

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