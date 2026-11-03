'He Didn't Recruit Me': Bray Hubbard Set to Face Lane Kiffin, LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bray Hubbard's trajectory at Alabama has been straight out of a movie.

The former three-star recruit from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was a reserve safety in 2024 before starter Keon Sabb broke his foot. Hubbard stepped up and thrived in the Crimson Tide's secondary, helping him earn a starting spot in 2025, where he went on to become an AP Third Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC member.

Hubbard had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, but chose to return to Alabama for his senior year. He is one of three captains for the Crimson Tide this season, and numerous players have praised him for his leadership. Hubbard was recognized by his teammates for an "incredible speech" he gave the Tuesday following UA's second consecutive loss.

As previously stated, he wasn't the highest-rated prospect in high school. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin held the same title at Ole Miss when Hubbard was in high school. As No. 9 Alabama is set to travel to Baton Rouge and face the No. 15 Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m CT., has Hubbard ever interacted with Kiffin?

"Never spoke to him," Hubbard said on Tuesday. "He didn't recruit me when I was in high school. Obviously, when Pete [Golding] was here, he was the defensive coordinator when Lane was at Ole Miss. Pete recruited me, but I never spoke to Lane."

Hubbard himself was never really a fan of either SEC program in his home state. A few days before the Mississippi State game, Hubbard said no one in his family pulls for the Bulldogs despite his sister being a former student there. He mentioned that "most of my family actually pulls for Ole Miss," as his brother goes there.

Hubbard didn't necessarily express any ill will toward Kiffin and didn't hint that his family ever stopped rooting for Ole Miss because he wasn't recruited by Kiffin. Additionally, he has mentioned in the past that the Crimson Tide doesn't apply revenge to its motivation for an opponent.

So, what does Hubbard and Alabama's defense see in LSU's offense?

"They do a lot," Hubbard said. "I think coach Kiffin and their offensive coordinator do a good job of trying to figure out what the defense is in and try to make their calls based off what we're in. That's part of the tempo and stuff like that.

"We've got to do a great job disguising and making sure they can't just tip our coverages off our alignment. Not letting them see what coverage we're in and being able to disguise a different look."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.