Why One Alabama Offensive Lineman Sees Less Snaps as 'Good Thing'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A baseline goal for almost every collegiate football player is becoming a starter for their team. However, just because one earns the starting spot doesn't mean he will get to keep it.
Camp may be well over, but Alabama is far from done with its position battles. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb both spent time during their media sessions on Monday talking about how competition will continue at positions throughout the season.
Alabama played redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Mack for a series in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Louisiana Monroe. With Jaeden Roberts cleared to return, the Crimson Tide also saw more rotation at the guard spots on the offensive line between him, Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry. VanDeMark and Dewberry started for the second week in a row, but Roberts first entered the game at the end of the first quarter.
True freshman Michael Carroll got significant reps at right tackle, starting early in the second quarter, and Grubb said it is "100 percent" a competition at the position between Carroll and starter Wilkin Formby. It appears that Alabama has at least seven guys it feels comfortable playing significant time in meaningful moments along the offensive line.
With NFL aspirations, players often want to be putting as much on tape as possible, but Dewberry doesn't see all the rotation and competion at his position as a bad thing.
"I think it creates non-complacency," Dewberry said after Tuesday's practice as the Crimson Tide prepares for Wisconsin. "Being honest, being able to play six to seven guys, I see it as a good thing. You’ve got guys that you can go as hard as you can, and then you’ve got guys that can come in and not miss a beat. I think that’s one of the main things being able to play six, seven, eight guys is actually a good thing rather than people seeing it as, ‘Oh, they’re not solidified as an offensive line.’ I see it as more like guys can go 110 [percent], less snaps, less wear and tear on the body. Guys can go harder, you know what I’m saying. I think it’s a good thing for the room.”
Specifically at guard, Dewberry, Roberts and VanDemark are all in their final year of eligibililty. Dewberry is a true senior and the latter are both redshirt seniors. Throughout fall camp, the coaching staff talked about the versatility it has at the guard position and the ability to move guys around. Obviously, only two can play at a time, but Alabama has confidence in all three.
"It’s good for all of us," Dewberry said. "We all are guys going into our last year. We all have pretty much one last opportunity to get where we need to go, but we’ve all been able to learn from each other, benefit from each other. We can all help each other out. Whether it’s me and Geno in, or Geno an J-Rob in, or me and J-Rob in, we all know and understand exactly what it is he wants us to do, and what the expectation is. We all coach each other up, so it’s all good.”