What Alabama's Early Enrollees are Bringing to Rose Bowl Practices

The actual holiday may be over, but Alabama's recent Rose Bowl practices feel like Christmas morning for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

"You’ve got some of the early enrollees out here, so that’s always nice with these new freshmen coming in here," Wommack said after Sunday's practice. "It’s kind of like Christmas morning for a coach to get to play with all the new toys you recruited, and those guys have got a great demeanor and bringing some great energy out to practice. Our older guys are doing a great job of continuing to build the legacy of how we do things and play in the standard of Alabama’s defense.”

Any player in the 2026 class that has already arrived at Alabama to participate in bowl prep can practice with the team but is not eligible to play in any of the Crimson Tide's remaining postseason games for the 2025 season. However, that doesn't mean they can't help the current players get ready to face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Wommack said the new players are mostly working through individual drills, but it's been cool to watch how the older players are showing the standard of what's required out of a defensive player. The early enrollees provide the biggest boost on the scout team.

"From a scout team standpoint, it’s a little bit of juice and shot in the arm," Wommack explained. "For our scout teams, you get some guys with some fresh legs and bodies, and they’re excited to go to work out there. They don’t always go the right way right now because they’re learning how we operate as scout teams, and that’s a well-oiled machine as well. There’s a lot that goes into the scout team work. But certainly exciting to have those guys out there with us right now."

Because most of the work is happening on scout team, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has actually gotten to see more of the new defensive players than offensive players, but he did mention that wide receiver Cedarian Morgan has been doing well.

"Man, he’s going to be a great player here," Alabama redshirt senior Germie Bernard said of Morgan. "I’m excited to watch his growth and how he is going to succeed. He’s a big receiver, obviously. He listens very well. He takes coaching. He’s eager to learn. He’s been really, really good giving our guys on scout team a look. It’s exciting to see a guy like that come in early and really help me in the long run, and I think it’s going to help him even more elevate his game. I’m excited to see his growth.”

For all the new players practicing with the Crimson Tide, it is a glimpse of what is to come.

"It’s kind of really a cool entry point for these guys into the program here at Alabama just on a playoff run, we’re going to the Rose Bowl," Grubb said. "In their mind, I would think this is everything they’ve signed up for. This is what they want it to look like when they’re in those seats.”

