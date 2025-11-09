What Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Said After LSU Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama football got off to a slow start, but ultimately returned from its bye week with a 20-9 victory over the LSU Tigers to remain unbeaten in SEC play.
The Crimson Tide had another successful end of half drive to take the halftime score to 17-3, but the Tigers scored on the opening drive of the second half to keep the game close. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with reporters after the game to talk about what went right and what went wrong for the Crimson Tide.
Especially in the first half, but any time you never want your quarterback to snap the ball when he doesn't feel right. I think Ty Simpson wanted to make sure he got everyone on the same page. We can't make a bad situation worse and he made a good play to get the pass interference call.
Yeah we only had 56 yards rushing and we need to be better. We missed opportunities that will help open up the box. We've got to do a better job blocking and better job falling ahead for yards. Those extra yards can hurt them. We've got to give the running backs better lanes and we've certainly got to be better than we were.
I think the turnover happened tonight and the defense had a short field. They got inside the 10 but we keep reminding them to make them snap it again. The crowd made them false start, so huge props to the fans. Our guys feed off that energy. There's times when you go for it on fourth down and that's me trusting the defense as much as the offense.
I feel like the defense has been pretty solid. I thought the defense has held up for quite a while and there's a mindset that they have that's built on trust and guys doing their job. There's less of the explosive plays and guys are fitting their gaps. We mised a few opportunities with the ball on the ground or in the air. I like the way the defense is playing and they'll go back to work tomorrow.
Won the turnover battle. We found a way to win and that's what matters.
Proud of the team... There's plays out there we need to make. I thought we fought for four quarters.