What Alabama Learned from Last Season's Matchup with Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer's first signature win as Alabama football head coach came last season against No. 2 Georgia, snapping the Bulldogs' 42-game regular season winning streak.
In that game, the Crimson Tide jumped out ot a 28-0 lead and led 30-7 at halftime. Georgia stormed all the way back from the large deficit to take a one-point lead with 2:31 to go in the game. Alabama answered back on the very next play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown from Jalen Milroe to Ryan Williams to go up 41-34.
The Bulldogs drove right back down the field deep into Alabama territory and were in position to potentially kick a game-winning field goal, but true freshman cornerback Zabien Brown had a game-sealing interception with 43 seconds to go as Alabama held on for the 41-34 victory.
Now, No. 17 Alabama will travel to Athens, Georgia this weekend for a rematch with the No. 5 Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off byes, but the game isn't quite as hyped as last year's top-five matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Georgia is 3-0 and already has one SEC road game under its belt with a win at Tennessee, but Alabama is 2-1 after losing the season opener at Florida State.
This game isn't a playoff eliminator for either team, but it will provide a major resume boost for the winner.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during his Monday press conference that he challenged his players to watch other college football games this weekend during the Crimson Tide's bye. The coaching staff also pulled up a few games for the team to learn what other teams are doing, and also as examples of the good and bad things that can happen in college football.
Last year's matchup with the Bulldogs is an example for the team of playing until the final whistle. With all the highs and lows of that game, it shows the players that a game is never over until it's over.
"You fight until he very last play, and that’s whether you’re ahead or whether you’re on the wrong end of it at that time," DeBoer said. "That example of last year was exactly one that we lived out. It was great, and then it was hard, and then we found a way. You play because crazy things happen. You play because you love to compete, and that’s what our guys are going to do here this Saturday.”