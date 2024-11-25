What Alabama OC Nick Sheridan Said About Loss to Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama offense had its worst overall performance of the season in Saturday's 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan spoke to the media Monday morning to recap the Crimson Tide's loss to the Sooners.
Here's everything he had to say.
Full Transcript
On what Alabama teaches QBs after interceptions and what he thought of Jalen Milroe’s effort on pick six against Oklahoma...
"Certainly the No. 1 priority every time you turn the ball over is to get the guy down. And so, there’s different things and fundamentals that you’re trying to teach to players. You’re always trying to front the ball up to try to make it change directions, to try to help the pursuit. But obviously we didn’t do a good enough job in that moment."
On coaching points from Milroe's running and the run-blocking in Oklahoma game...
"I think there was a little bit, at times, a little bit too much lateral running that occurred. And so, we watched the tape, just encouraging him to be a little more north/south in some of those moments, just to have a little bit more production. There’s a fine line there. Obviously he’s making instinctual plays and trying to create, you know, plays. He’s trying to create explosive plays, but I think there were times in the game where he could have been a little bit more north/south and a little bit more decisive that way, when he ran the ball."
Was the offense limited by the offensive line play?
" I don’t think that we were limited based on that. I thought we didn’t execute well enough, and that was all of us. And obviously it was disappointing, but we all played a part in that, coaches, players. It was not one position or the other. We all didn’t execute well enough, consistently enough down-in and down-out to be able to stack plays, to put our team in a position to win. So, it didn’t have anything to do with one position or the other, we all played a part in that."
His message to the players about flushing the Oklahoma game and moving on to the Iron Bowl
"We don’t meet with the players today. We obviously visited with them to recap what occurred and what’s ahead. And I think the one thing about this group that has been proven is a resiliency. The grit, the toughness, the pride that they have to respond, and I think we’ve seen that out of this group. I think the leadership has been outstanding, and I expect that to be the same moving forward."
On his evaluation of in-game offensive adjustments...
"Well Saturday, not good enough, right? I think that that’s a fair assessment. And so, like I mentioned before, none of us did a good enough job to put our team in a position to win, and that certainly starts with me, and we need to do a better job.
On balancing Jalen Milroe's production with getting other guys involved...
"I don't think there's any doubt, I think the more players you have involved, the harder you are to defend. I think that's a fair point. So each week, you evaluate who you're going against, what they're doing schematically, what the personnel matchups are, to be difficult to depend based on what your personnel is and what you do on offense. That's something we consider each and every week is how can we get more players involved, more touches to guys to best attack the defense. That certainly will be the case this week as well."
On Jalen Milroe's response after the game...
"He's a very prideful player. You know, he takes accountability in the things that he can do better. Obviously everyone's disappointed. Coaches, players, there's a lot of pride, a lot of time that's poured into each and every game, each and every season. So, I thought his response was to be expected. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. Like I said before, one thing I know about him and this group is the resiliency, the pride that they have. They're poured in the work, it's a hardworking group. I know they'll respond the right way."
On drops by pass catchers...
"Certainly, it wasn't something we expected being an issue going into the game, and it's not something that has been an issue to this point, or one that we expect going forward. I think that goes back to what I said, everyone played a part in our lack of execution and our lack of production. So, looking forward to the opportunity to get back on the field tomorrow and improve, and put our best foot forward and play our best game on Saturday."