What Being Named a Captain Means to Bray Hubbard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football announced its three captains last week ahead of the season opener against East Carolina: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, and Bray Hubbard.

Hubbard, entering his second full season as a starting safety, has embraced his leadership role throughout the offseason and said he was honored by the recognition.

"Being one of the big leaders of this team, it's an honor," Hubbard said. "I've got to lead these guys every day, especially being a captain. The guys seeing me as their leader, I've got to lead by example and lead on the field."

Hubbard also had high praise for the other two captains, who joined him as the program's representatives at SEC Media Days in July. Saturday's 48-10 win over the Pirates marked the first time any of the trio ever wore the "C" on their chests.

"They're just vocal, and you know they do the right things every day, on and off the field," Hubbard said of Coleman-Williams and Brown. "Guys trust them. I mean, they chose us for a reason. As they trust us, they know we're going to give them our best every day. So I can't say enough about those two guys. Just the way they help lead this team and how guys respond to them."

That sentiment carries over to the entire secondary, which is packed with leaders, from Hubbard and Brown; to fifth-year safety Keon Sabb; to Red Morgan, Dre Kirkpatrick, and the other upperclassmen in the room. The unit, which is viewed as the strongest part of the roster, has an embarrassment of riches in the experience and leadership departments.

"Obviously, there are a lot of guys that play a lot of snaps in the back end," Hubbard said. "The five guys have played a lot of snaps. So, you know, just the trust that we have with each other, and, you know, and the confidence that you know the front seven has in us is huge. So, I mean, I can't say enough about the guys around me, especially in the back end, just the trust that we have together."

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