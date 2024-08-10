What Kalen DeBeor Said After Alabama's First Fall Scrimmage
Live updates from the Alabama head coach after the Crimson Tide's Saturday scrimmage with a full transcript posted at the conclusion.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning inside Bryant-Denny Stadium exactly three weeks from the season opener against Western Kentucky.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media after the scrimmage. Follow along for live updates from the press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after. DeBoer is scheduled to speak around noon.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
- When asked about the quarterbacks, DeBoer says all the quarterbacks need to work on throwing the ball away.
- DeBoer says Alabama is "relatively healthy."
- There were very few penalties according to DeBoer.
- DeBoer says Alabama ran 102 plays, about 80 with the first and second team.
- Kalen DeBoer takes the podium at 12:16 p.m.
