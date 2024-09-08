What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Sloppy Victory over South Florida
Live updates from the Crimson Tide head coach's postgame press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama pulled away in the final quarter to beat USF 42-16 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media after the game.
Follow along for live updates from the press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.
Live Updates from press conference
(latest updates at the top)
- DeBoer says he feels like a lot of guys were straining tonight, and that maybe led to some of the penalties.
- "I'm never going to question the want-to"- DeBoer on the way the team finished the game.
- "It showed that we weren't on the same page with different things."- DeBoer on Alabama having players in different positions on the offensive line, inlcuding Tyler Booker at left tackle.
- "I love that Jalen has enough confidence in him to rip it out there and let him make a play."- DeBoer on Milroe's touchdown throw to Ryan Williams.
- DeBoer feels like Jalen Milroe and Jam Miller will put a lot of blame on themselves for their fumbles tonight, but that everyone on the team has things that they need to improve on.
- DeBoer says Alabama had to learn lessons the hard way tonight.
- DeBoer says the offensive line will be in better shape health-wise for next week's game at Wisconsin.
- DeBoer says that Elijah Pritchett had gotten dinged up in last week's game, but he practiced more on the left side throughout the week.
- DeBoer says there will be "a lot to learn from" in this game. It's not a wakeup call though, just something to learn from.
- "If we keep fighting good things can happen." DeBoer says that cleaning up penalties in the fourth quarter helped a lot.
- "There are many things we look at that we've got to clean up."
Published |Modified