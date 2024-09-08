Bama Central

What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Sloppy Victory over South Florida

Live updates from the Crimson Tide head coach's postgame press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

Katie Windham

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory
Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama pulled away in the final quarter to beat USF 42-16 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media after the game.

Follow along for live updates from the press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

Live Updates from press conference

(latest updates at the top)

  • DeBoer says he feels like a lot of guys were straining tonight, and that maybe led to some of the penalties.
  • "I'm never going to question the want-to"- DeBoer on the way the team finished the game.
  • "It showed that we weren't on the same page with different things."- DeBoer on Alabama having players in different positions on the offensive line, inlcuding Tyler Booker at left tackle.
  • "I love that Jalen has enough confidence in him to rip it out there and let him make a play."- DeBoer on Milroe's touchdown throw to Ryan Williams.
  • DeBoer feels like Jalen Milroe and Jam Miller will put a lot of blame on themselves for their fumbles tonight, but that everyone on the team has things that they need to improve on.
  • DeBoer says Alabama had to learn lessons the hard way tonight.
  • DeBoer says the offensive line will be in better shape health-wise for next week's game at Wisconsin.
  • DeBoer says that Elijah Pritchett had gotten dinged up in last week's game, but he practiced more on the left side throughout the week.
  • DeBoer says there will be "a lot to learn from" in this game. It's not a wakeup call though, just something to learn from.
  • "If we keep fighting good things can happen." DeBoer says that cleaning up penalties in the fourth quarter helped a lot.
  • "There are many things we look at that we've got to clean up."
Published |Modified
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football