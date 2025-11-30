What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Win Over Auburn
Live updates from the Crimson Tide head coach's Iron Bowl postgame press conference followed by a full transcript.
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama took down Auburn 27-20 on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is speaking to the media after the game to discuss his team's performance during the win.
- On going for it on fourth down: "Figured it was 29 yards shorter than the last one. You're in that situation, you got a chance to score, a chance to get a stop, and you also got a chance to maybe get another and obviously all those things, there's some things that don't work for you, two chances at it. So again, just a lot of trust in our guys."
- On Ty Simpson during the final drive: "Just not panic. Try to find a way to get the next first down and start taking one and just focus on the next play. And, you know, never worrying about the what ifs the situations, just focusing on the moment. Get your get your call in, get your your path protection set, get your, you know, check made whatever it is, and go out there and just execute the best you can."
- "I just couldn't be more proud of these guys, first of all, for this game and just how resilient they were within the game. Obviously, we had some explosive plays, and i feel one thing that's disappointing, we gave some explosives, and we had the explosives with the takeaways and taking care of the football ourselves was huge.
