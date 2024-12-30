Bama Central

What Kalen DeBoer Said in Final Press Conference Before ReliaQuest Bowl

Live updates from the Alabama head coach's press conference in Tampa with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

12/28/24 MFB Bowl Practice in Tampa Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer / Alabama Athletics

TAMPA, Fla.–– Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore are scheduled to meet with the media Monday morning one day before the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Follow along for live updates from the press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

  • The press conference ends after about 30 minutes.
  • DeBoer wishes Damon Payne and Justice Haynes the best as they transfer to Michigan.
  • DeBoer says it isn't official, but Justin Jefferson is probably coming back next season.
  • Both coaches are asked who the opponent reminds them of that they've played this season. Moore says Jalen Milroe is unlike any other quarterback they've seen this year.
  • DeBoer expects guys to put "the best product on the field" for four quarters. The guys are playing to win, and he doesn't expect a Cam Ward situation where an NFL-elligible guys plays for one half only.
  • "It's been a whirlwind of an 11 months."- DeBoer says about his first year
  • DeBoer says most of the guys have already made their decisions about whether or not they're going to the NFL, and he expects announcements to come in the next few days.
  • DeBoer says the 10-win streak that dates back to 2008 is "important to the guys."
  • DeBoer says they are expecting left tackle Kadyn Proctor to play in the bowl game. Proctor has been dealing with a season-long shoulder injury.
  • "Couldn't be more proud of the mindset and how that's trickled throughout the team."- DeBoer on the leaders choosing to play
  • DeBoer is asked if the move for Jaylen Mbakwe to wide receiver is permanent. He says Alabama will continue to move in this direction with him, and he has been focused on the offensive side throughout all of bowl prep.
  • First question is from a local reporter about who asks the coaches which actor would play them in a movie.
  • DeBoer says he's proud of the work Alabama's put in this week.
  • Moore says he has a great relationship with DeBoer from their days back in the MAC.
  • DeBoer and Moore have taken the podium.
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

