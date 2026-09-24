What Makes LaNorris Sellers' Upcoming Start at Alabama Rare for an Opposing QB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and LaNorris Sellers are very familiar with one another. The Crimson Tide defense has faced the South Carolina quarterback each of the last two seasons.

"I feel like it benefits him as well," Alabama safety Keon Sabb said of the familiarity with Sellers. "He’s seen our defense, seen a lot of the guys that’ve been out there for three years… I feel like he’s seen us, and we’ve seen him, so it’s going to be a really good matchup.”

This Saturday when the Gamecocks roll into Bryant-Denny Stadium, Sellers will be the first quarterback to start against Alabama in three consecutive seasons since Mississippi State's Will Rogers did so from 2021 to 2023. (Bo Nix was Auburn's starter from 2019-2021, but he did not play against Alabama in 2021 because he was injured.)

Part of that is due to the SEC doing away with divisions and not playing the same set of teams every year, but it also has a lot to do with the current state of college football and a player, particularly a quarterback, not staying at the same school for three straight years. No matter how highly rated a quarterback is coming out of high school, it's hard to start as a freshman, and then if he turns out to be really good his sophomore year, he probably won't be around for another two seasons.

Sellers has 648 passing yards to go along with 5 passing touchdowns with another 172 yards and a touchdown on the ground through South Carolina first three games. In his previous matchups against Alabama, he has combined for 460 passing yards, 86 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

"With LaNorris Sellers, he’s someone we knew was a threat a few years back," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "His improvement, him having a team around him of guys he’s worked with now. I think about Nyck Harbor and just guys like that that he’s thrown the ball to for a couple years now. He’s a huge threat with his physicality and his ability to run the ball. I think he’s improved as passer and has really a great knack to throw the ball down the field."

Alabama outside linebacker Justin Hill, who has since been ruled out of Saturday's game, described Sellers after Tuesday's practice as the "whole package." While he hasn't burned the Tide with his rushing ability in the previous games, it's something that the defensive staff is heavily keyed in on this week.

"Their offense right now is highly efficient and explosive," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. "LaNorris Sellers is running the ball as good as I have seen him in three years, and he is also creating a lot of explosives in the passing game with a very athletic receiving core. So we'll have a great challenge for us.”

Sellers has an explosive passing touchdown in each of the previous two games against the Crimson Tide, and Alabama is coming off a game against Florida State where the defense allowed 10 passing plays of 15 yards or more. The Crimson Tide's challenge this week is keeping Sellers under control in through the air and on the ground.

"An athlete like him, a guy who can pass the ball like him, he’s certainly where it starts for them and also where it starts for us as far as defending him and his abilities," DeBoer said.

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