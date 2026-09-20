How to Watch South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama Football

Alabama and South Carolina meet on the gridiron for the third straight season after a previous five-year drought between the two programs. The Crimson Tide came away with victories in each of the previous two matchups, but both came down to the final minutes, and the Gamecocks held fourth-quarter leads in both games.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers gets his third crack at the Crimson Tide. The Gamecock fanbase showed signs of frustration after the team's home loss to Mississippi State last week. While the Gamecocks lost their SEC opener, it is a roster with plenty of NFL talent with guys like Sellers or defensive end Dylan Stewart.

This Saturday's matchup at 6 p.m. on ESPN will be Alabama's first scheduled night game of the season. Here's everything you need to know about this week's game between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks:

How to Watch: Alabama vs. South Carolina

Who: South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 8 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 230 (Alabama), 267 (South Carolina)

Series history: Alabama leads, 15-3

Last meeting: Alabama scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game to steal a 29-22 road victory at South Carolina last season. The Gamecocks held the Crimson Tide's offense under control for the first three quarters, but Ty Simpson made the clutch plays for Alabama when it needed the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide rallied from a slow start and two weather delays to beat Florida State 50-36. Quarterback Keelon Russell had the best game of his young career with 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks blew a 16-point lead at home against Mississippi State as the Bulldogs came roaring back to win 41-34. South Carolina scored 11 points in the final four minutes of the game to make the final score appear closer than the game ended up being.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Passing- Keelon Russell (764 yards, 4 TDs)

Rushing- Daniel Hill (210 yards, 3 TDs)

Receiving- Ryan Coleman-Williams (12 catches for 235 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles- Caleb Woodson (18)

Sacks- Devan Thompkins (3)

Interceptions- Five players tied with 1

South Carolina statistical leaders:

Passing- LaNorris Sellers (548 yards, 5 TDs)

Rushing- Matt Fuller (272 yards, 3 TDs)

Receiving- Donovan Murph (5 catches for 136 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles- Justin Okoronkwo (19 tackles)

Sacks- Anthony Addison (2)

Interceptions- Peyton Williams (1)

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