Alabama Diamond Victories and Football Roster Valuations on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what went down on the diamond over the weekend before talking about Alabama football's roster and how much the Crimson Tide players are reportedly earning.

The program opens with the voicemail highlighting the softball program defeating USC Upstate, Belmont and Souteastern Lousiana in the Tuscaloosa regional. The Crimson Tide will host LSU in the Super Regoinals this coming week as they look to continue the season.

We continue with the voicemail line and transition to baseball as the Crimson Tide took down the Ole Miss Rebels to win the program's third consecutive SEC series. What did Alabama do well over the weekend, and how did the weekend encapsulate the entire season?

The show stays with baseball and begins discussing the SEC Tournament as the Crimson Tide earned a top-four seed. What should be the program's approach in Hoover? Is Alabama in line to host a Super Regional?

Lastly, we settle on football where we discuss reporting from College Front Office. The Crimson Tide 2026 roster is apparently worth $38.04m, so we talk about which players are making what and who is getting under or overpaid.

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