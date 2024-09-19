What's the Best College Football Game to Watch While Alabama's Off? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Joe Gaither, Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham discuss the best games to watch this weekend across college football while No. 4 Alabama is off.
Alabama football is experiencing its first of two off weekends this Saturday. The Crimson Tide is off to a 3-0 start and up to No. 4 in the polls and is preparing for a huge matchup against No. 2 Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday to kick off SEC play.
There are four ranked matchups in college football this weekend and four SEC games highlighted by No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma. Auburn opens conference play at home against Arkansas. Vanderbilt travels to Missouri, and Mississippi State hosts Florida for a potential battle for last place in the SEC.
Which games are you most excited about? You can check out the full Week 4 college football slate with TV listings and kickoff times here.
