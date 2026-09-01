What A Seafood Dinner Reveals About Keelon Russell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Half Shell Oyster House is a fine establishment.

Located on University Boulevard, just over a mile from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the upscale seafood joint proclaims to sell "the freshest Gulf oysters, fresh seafood, and New Orleans-inspired dishes." On any given night, you'll find some of the better-off people in Tuscaloosa enjoying a meal there — date nights, business meetings, birthdays, reunions — there's not necessarily any occasion that doesn't fit the vibe of the restaurant.

But last Friday night, it served a party of ten that held a particular importance. New Alabama starting quarterback Keelon Russell was taking his offensive line out to dinner.

"Those are the things you do as a quarterback to continue to show that you appreciate them," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "That's what you want your leaders to do. To me, the higher the leadership role, the more you are a servant to those around you and those you need. The quarterback really needs everyone."

Russell hasn't started a college football game yet, but the hype around the former five-star is already immense, deservedly so according to those in the building.

"He's way ahead of schedule," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "There are some of those things that you really think you know, you hope, you anticipate for all the quarterbacks, what they're going to be able to do and develop, and where he's going to be pre-snap... I thought over the summer and into camp, he really honed that process down... Is he a 10-year vet? No, not yet, right? We're still reminding him of stuff, but I think he's doing a really good job."

Pre-snap is going to be one of the biggest challenges for Russell this season. It's an area where many young quarterbacks struggle, and it holds even more importance given Alabama's well-documented offensive line struggles last year and the overall inexperience of the line. For Russell, being a good teammate isn't enough. He needs to be as close with this group as possible, particularly with center Racin Delgatty.

"It starts with him and Racin," Grubb said. "Them having to gel together on protection calls and checks and trusting Racin to help get him into the right calls if he needs it."

Ultimately, while Delgatty, a transfer from Cal Poly, plays a crucial role in those calls, Russell is going to be in charge.

"In our system, the quarterback always has final say," Grubb said. "The reason for that is they've got to know the protection scheme in the sense that I know what my problems are. So even if I call it wrong, I know where the man side of the pro is, and if there is an issue, I know where to get the ball out of my hands."

Russell's authority only works if the two sides trust each other. A quarterback who can't trust his line to hold up leaves plays dead in the water, and a line that can't trust a quarterback to get it out of trouble plays exposed. It has to run both ways.

"I would say it's really good," right guard Michael Carroll said of the line's relationship with Russell. "He's a great football player and also a great teammate, so it's definitely been awesome to build a connection with him as we get ready for the season."

The trust with the line up front is legitimate, but it doesn't mean that Grubb is handing Russell full autonomy. There is still a defined way he wants his quarterback to operate within the system.

"Just keep making the plays he makes and stay consistent," Grubb said. "I think for him, the only sin right now is that he starts thinking he has to play off schedule. Stay on schedule, play within the platform of the game, and he'll be okay."

None of that discipline matters, though, if the line doesn't feel valued. That's why Friday's dinner was far more than a nice gesture. It was a key step in developing the relationships that could determine the ceiling of Alabama's offense this fall.

"He doesn't get a chance to throw it unless he has time from the O-line," DeBoer said. "The quarterback needs all those guys around him, and so for him to do that doesn't surprise me one bit that he took those guys out. That's just the type of person he is, and again, he just appreciates what they're doing for him."

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