What is the Final Song on Ryan Grubb's Pregame Playlist?
Athletes and coaches are often routine oriented and some might even say superstitious. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed one of his pregame rituals to Ryan Fowler of Tide100.9 in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide fan base is eager to find out more about the program's new playcaller.
Grubb was welcomed into the radio interview with Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" playing in the background and revealed to the audience the song has a special place on the offensive coordinator's pregame playlist.
"Yeah, absolutely," Grubb said. "It absolutely does. Well, that is one of them right there. "Seek and Destroy" by Metallica. That is definitely one of them. Every stadium for the last, quite a few years now, that I roll up to, that's the last song I listen to when the bus is pulling up. It just gets the mind right and gets you ready to go."
Metallica's music can be described in many ways, but the heavy metal band's style is simply aggression channeled into music. Grubb said that's how he wants his offense to be known too.
"I think that there's kind of two ways to go about it. You obviously have to be respectful of any team that you're on and the situation you're in offensively and the type of defense you have, controlling the football at the right time and things like that," Grubb said. "But without question, we want people to pop our film on every week and look at it and know that they're going to have to defend every inch of the field and that the ball at some point is going to get down the field. That is something that we've been able to do for quite a few years at a lot of different stops and making sure that our receivers and the type of players that we have can match that and we certainly have that at Alabama."