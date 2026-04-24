What to Know about Alabama Offensive Line NFL Prospect Jaeden Roberts

Offensive guard Jaeden Roberts is one of the Alabama players hoping to hear his named called from the NFL draft stage this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Here are five things to know about the Crimson Tide offensive lineman:

Super-human strength

Roberts was one of college football's strongest players, making The Athletic's "Freaks List" two years in a row. The 6-5, 333-pound offensive lineman can squat over 800 pounds and power clean 415 pounds.

His strength impressed his teammates even when Roberts was still an underclassmen.

"I’ve never seen a weight that Jaeden Roberts couldn’t pick up," former teammate Seth McLaughlin said in November of 2023. "Whatever we put on the bar, it goes down and goes back up very, very fast. We might need to get a longer bar to put more weight on it to really show us how strong he is. He’s an incredible person. He’s a freak of nature with how strong he is. It’s been nice playing next to him because his one hand is stronger than my two probably, so if he just sticks one hand out there, you get a lot of help from him."

Lost his starting job

After redshirting his first season at Alabama in 2021, Roberts saw action as a reserve in three games in 2022. He earned the starting right guard job in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore. He returned for his redshirt junior campaign and started every game except one.

Roberts was expected to be an automatic part of the Crimson Tide's starting offensive line in 2025. A preseason injury kept him out of the opener against Florida State and seemed to set him back for the rest of the season.

Alabama rotated a lot along the offensive line last season, especially at guard, so Roberts still played a decent amount but only started four games in his final season with the Crimson Tide. Even though he wasn't always a starter, Roberts did not quit on his team and was ready to come in whenever called upon, even up until the last game against Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

NFL size

Despite being in and out of the starting lineup with injuries his final year, Jaeden Roberts' size is what makes him appealing to NFL teams. He has big hands, and his span of more than 83 inches puts him in the 99th percentile.

His frame makes Roberts an ideal pass protector along the interior offensive line. He is physically imposing and went against some of the best defensive lineman in the SEC week after week. Obviously, that level of competition will only raise in the NFL.

Three offensive line coaches in five seasons

Across his five seasons with the Crimson Tide, Roberts played under three different offensive line coaches. Doug Marrone was the position coach when Roberts first arrived in 2021, and he was followed by Eric Wolford in 2022 and 2023.

When Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer was hired, almost the entire coaching staff was changed, including a new offensive line coach in Chris Kapilovic.

Roberts has experience learning under different coaches and coaching styles. While this may have caused some disadvantages for the cohesiveness of Alabama's offensive line the last few seasons, it should have Roberts more prepared for the NFL.

Christmas day commitment

Roberts had a bit of an unconventional recruiting journey out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. As one of the top guards in the class of 2021, Roberts had his pick of some of the top programs across college football.

The offensive lineman originally committed to Alabama's rival, Auburn. He then flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 25, 2020.

2026 SI NFL Draft Tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.