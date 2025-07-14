What Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia Said About Alabama
ATLANTA - The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season in 2024 by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. The victory became the Commodores first win over a No. 1 ranked team in program history and officially put quarterback Diego Pavia on the national scene.
Pavia and the Commodores are looking to follow up last season's 7-6 win by taking the program to even greater heights in 2025, but in order to do so will need to take down the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Vanderbilt signal-caller said he's looking forward to his first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"That stadium is electric, I've heard about it," said Pavia. 'It's going to come down to who's more prepared that week and who wants it more."
Pavia has been no stranger to making headlines this offseason as his confidence has been on full display, but chose to take the high road when asked to respond to Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams', 'ant to a sledgehammer' comments about this season's upcoming game.
"Obviously, he's [Ryan Williams] a great competitor. The kid is naturally talented, a gift from God, you know. I'll be excited to play him in his home stadium," said Pavia.
Pavia credited the victory over Alabama for elevating Vanderbilt's national standing and said the win helped head coach Clark Lea in the transfer portal. One of the Commodores' offseason additions was Alabama transfer Keanu Koht.
"He's been a great addition to the defensive line," said Pavia. "Obviously, he's twitchy, he's fast, he uses his hands well. Sometimes he gets to me and says it's a sack, and it's probably not. But, yeah, he's been a great addition and super excited to have him on the team."
The Vanderbilt quarterback passed for 252 yards and two scores, while rushing for 56 yards to keep the Commodores on schedule in last year's matchup. He's appeared throughout the college football media landscape this offseason and hasn't shied away from declaring a national championship as his goal.
"Oh well I hope we don't have to fly under the radar. Like, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, those guys don't fly under the radar and they still win, you know? It doesn't matter if you're under the radar or over the radar, you've still got to come on Saturday and play."
The Commodores come to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Oct. 4.