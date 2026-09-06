What We Learned from Alabama's Blowout Win over East Carolina: Tide Takeaways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 13 Alabama opened the 2026 season with a 48-10 win over East Carolina on Saturday, and a big win in the season opener is not something to be taken for granted after the way the Crimson Tide started in 2025.

In Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, this is DeBoer's team. There are still some players carrying over from the Nick Saban era, but the starting quarterback is a DeBoer recruit, and lot of the players throughout the starting lineup were recruited by DeBoer either out of high school or the transfer portal.

The Crimson Tide didn't play its best or cleanest game on Saturday, yet still game away with a 38-point victory over a team that won nine games last season. There's plenty to nit pick, and there are plenty of things Alabama will have to clean up before SEC play begins at Kentucky next week, but these are five of my biggest takeaways from the TIde's win on Saturday.

Keelon Russell shows his potential... and his youth

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell celebrates his rushing touchdown in the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

At times, Russell looked like a wizard with the way he was able to slip through East Carolina defenders. The sophomore quarterback would appear dead in the water, and then somehow scramble out of the pocket for a 13-yard gain. Russell was Alabama's leading rusher with 86 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown with another 249 yards through the air.

"He's just going to be a tough guy to defend," DeBoer said of Russell. "We knew that, and I thought he took advantage of his ability. We're able to really open up a lot of the playbook. First and second downs, if we're not in a perfect spot for third down, you can see what type of weapon he can be to continue to move the chains. A lot of eyes on him. Got the other great skill players around him, offensive line that, I think, will continue to get better and build on what we did today. Very hopeful that we can be a complete offense, and it starts with your quarterback."

There were also multiple instances of Russell's lack of experience on display. Whether it was not getting the offense set up in time, getting called for an illegal forward pass or taking too many shots to his body instead of sliding. Despite the large lead Alabama held, Russell stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter to get more reps. Growth will come with more experience.

"The biggest takeaway is just operational speed in and out of the huddle," Russell said. "I gotta be a little bit better on that. I'm gonna criticize myself on that just because I don't look at myself as a freshman, I look as a veteran."

Russell flashed his playmaking ability throughout and displayed why he won the starting job over senior Austin Mack. DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have a unique weapon on hand to attack opposing defenses.

Run game got off to encouraging start

Alabama Running Back Trae'shawn Brown and Offensive Linemen Jayvin James celebrates a play in the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Looking at the raw numbers, Alabama's rushing stats don't seem that impressive on their own. The Crimson Tide ran 49 times for 227 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per carry. But those numbers don't include Trae'shawn Brown's 68-yard touchdown run that was ultimately wiped out because of a holding penalty.

The average yard per rush also includes five touchdown rushes of four yards or less. Alabama didn't have a long way to go to get into the end zone on any of the five rushing touchdowns.

The two freshmen, Brown and EJ Crowell, were impressive, but senior Daniel Hill looked much improved from a season ago. Hill had nine rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Add in Russell's ability with his legs and AK Dear's return from injury in a few weeks, and Alabama's ground game should be much better this season after a lackluster year in 2025.

"We ran the ball pretty well today," Hill said after the game. "There were a few runs we left out there, but we're going to go back in film and look at them and see what we can do better.

Obviously, the level of competition will increase for Alabama as it moves through its schedule and into SEC play, but East Carolina is an FBS team with a lot of veteran players on its defensive front.

Yhonzae Pierre's going to be a problem for opposing offenses

Alabama Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre celebrates his pick 6 in the first half of the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

This isn't entirely unexpected, but Pierre's senior season got off to a fantastic start with a sack and his first career touchdown on a 27-yard pick six in the second quarter. Pierre played a little offense in high school, but he couldn't remember the last time he'd been in the end zone.

"One of our guys had the same play, and he dropped back a little too far, so I sat and read the quarterback's eyes, and there it was," Pierre said of his pick-six.

Once he caught the ball, all he was thinking about was how he had to get into the end zone. Last year, Pierre led the Crimson Tide with eight sacks. He picked up his first of the 2026 season on the first drive of the second half. Pierre said he doesn't have a certain number goal he's trying to get to this season, but just whatever God allows.

"It was just fun to see him," DeBoer said of Pierre. "He's worked hard to have a great year last year and wants to do even more. It was a good start to his season here."

Kicking should be a strength for Alabama this season

Alabama Kicker Conor Talty prepares to kick a field goal in the first half of the game against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama might not have a single opponent return a kickoff against the the Tide this season. OK, that might be a little bit of hyperbole, but transfer kicker Lorcan Quinn boomed all nine of his kickoffs, with nost going out of the back of the end zone.

After winning the placekicking competition, senior Conor Talty made both field goal attempts (from 41 and 21 yards out), and he was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra point attempts. DeBoer praised both kickers throughout fall camp and said both have deep ranges.

Most the time when Alabama lined up for a kick last season, it sent a shiver down the spines of the Crimson Tide faithful, but Alabama fans should feel more confident in the kicking game this season.

First-game flaws

Alabama Student Section emptied out in the second half against ECU on Sept 5, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

There were plenty of signs in Saturday's win that this was the first game of the season for a team with 50 new players, including an illegal shift penalty on the very first play from scrimmage. Alabama finished with six penalties but had a few others that were declined by East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide had to use almost all of its timeouts to prevent more delay of game penalties as Russell still works on his timing as the leader of the offense.

The good news for the Tide, is most of these things are easily fixable or will become more natural the longer the team plays together.

"Lot of things we can clean up, but got some guys some invaluable experience out there, and a lot of things we'll be able to take into the film room and to the practice field this next week," DeBoer said after the game. "Guys getting their first opportunities, I think they took advantage of them. You know, need that experience out there in Bryant-Denny today."

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