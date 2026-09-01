What Alabama Teammates Have Seen from Keelon Russell Since Being Named Starting QB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It has been just over a week since Keelon Russell was named Alabama's starting quarterback, and in four days, he will take the field at Bryant-Denny stadium with that role for the first time against East Carolina.

The sophomore has only taken a few snaps at the collegiate level, Russell was ready to step into a leadership role as soon as he was declared the starter.

"The guys believe in him, and he's got a voice out there," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "He's not afraid to speak up and be vocal. I think he'll be more vocal now that he's been named the starting quarterback. I just feel when he's out there, yelling out calls, trying to get guys lined up, pulling them in, whatever the situation is, it's him and the guys all believe in him and will do what he says.”

Russell took Alabama's offensive line room out to dinner over the weekend, and starting left tackle Jackson Lloyd said it was a good team bonding time. The linemen quickly lost track of how many oysters they'd eaten, and they just kept bringing them out. Ultimately, it was another bonding experience for Russell and his linemen.

The starting quarterback almost always becomes the natural leader of the offense, but Lloyd said Russell's already been stepping up as a leader for the whole team.

"Just doing little stuff like breaking down huddles, talking in front of the team, all that type of stuff," Lloyd said. of Russell. "He’s really taken his game to the next level, so I’m excited for him. Proud of him, too.”

Junior defensive back Zabien Brown goes against Russell in practice each day and gets a firsthand look at the talent and skillset he brings to the Alabama offense.

"He’s formed into a great leader for our team—on the field, off the field," Brown said. "I love his style of play. He’s very dynamic. He can make a lot of plays with his legs, and I think that provides a huge strength to our offense.”

Ryan Coleman-Williams is in position to be one of Russell's top targets this season, and the junior wide receiver said he has great chemistry with the quarterback. He wanted Russell to come to Alabama since the quarterback was still in high school in Texas.

"Super excited for him because I’ve seen the work he’s put in up until this point, so I’m happy for him and super excited for what this season has to come," Coleman-Williams said.

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