EJ Crowell, Trae'shawn Brown Remedy Alabama's Remedial Run Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football entered the 2026 season with one offensive goal: revive the ground game to restore balance to the offense. The focus paid off in Saturday's season opener as the Crimson Tide mustered 227 yards, and all five offensive touchdowns came on the ground in Alabama's 48-10 victory over East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide's 227 yards would've been the program's second-highest output of the 2025 season, trailing just the 269 yards gained against FCS Eastern Illinois, but what's more important is how Alabama ran the football. Alabama struggled to generate explosive runs a season ago, but busted five different runs against East Carolina that went for 12-or-more yards.

Alabama saw sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell generate four of the five explosive runs when scrambling to extend plays, but the other official explosive came from true freshman EJ Crowell. Freshman Trae'shawn Brown added a 68-yard touchdown run, but it was unfortunately called back for holding.

"Yeah, I think there's going to be a lot of positives that we find in [the running game]," Kalen DeBoer said after the win. "I think there's a physical presence. We'll be able to execute better, and some of it is, that there was a lot of stuff we had to prepare for, because we didn't know exactly what we would see. I think we got that dialed as the first quarter went along, limiting what we had to tell the guys to be ready for, but I thought they adapted well.



"Those guys, I think they had their moments. You could see EJ on the touchdown get around the edge, break a tackle or two. I thought Trae'shawn - unfortunately, it got called back - but the way he hit that seam and was gone. I thought you could kind of see what he's capable of. Maybe a run early; that was a negative play. I can't say that was really on him, that he had much of a chance. I like the way he runs. I think he runs with low pads. Both those guys have good feet in the hole, good balance. Good to get out there and get some experience. They're going to turn on the film, and I can think of an EJ run where TB was blocking for him, that could've been a better block and probably would've been a much better play. So that's just the stuff we've got to get better at."

Alabama fans knew about Crowell's talent, as he's a two-time Mr. Football winner in the Yellowhammer State, but the 5-star recruit missed significant time in the spring and fall, putting his Week 1 status in doubt. He silenced those doubters by handling seven carries for 37 yards and scoring the Crimson Tide's first touchdown of the 2026 season. He added one reception for 13 yards, putting his debut at eight touches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

"EJ's been through a lot since he got here," Daniel Hill said. "In the spring he was hurt. In this fall camp he got hurt again, but EJ's a tough guy. He's a tough dude. He came in, head down, ready to work. He's going to fight through any injury he gets and I'm really proud of him and he did a great job today."

Brown's game-breaking ability flew a bit under the radar as the 3-star prospect was a late addition to the Class of 2026. Brown enrolled early and took advantage of Crowell's absence, showing the coaching staff his talent and earning a role in the Week 1 game plan. He finished with seven carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, but it could've looked even better had his 68-yard touchdown not been erased by a penalty.

"Yeah, I'm really proud of those two guys," Hill said. "Two young guys came in ready to work every day, just soaking everything in. It showed today, Trae'shawn had the long touchdown run called back, I know he's kind of mad about that. That just shows the ability that he has. EJ had a few good runs; they both actually scored their first collegiate touchdown today. That just gives them confidence. That's what it's all about, two young guys getting confidence, and I'm proud of those guys."

Alabama Football Rushing Yards Against East Carolina

Keelon Russell, 13 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown Daniel Hill, 9 carries, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns EJ Crowell, 7 carries, 37 yards, 1 touchdown Kevin Riley, 6 carries, 17 yards Trae'shawn Brown, 7 carries, 15 yards, 1 touchdown Khalifa Keith, 3 carries, 12 yards Ryan Coleman-Williams, 1 carry, 9 yards Austin Mack, 1 carry, 6 yards Lotzeir Brooks, 1 carry, 0 yards

The 2025 Alabama offense struggled with the ground game, but was successful at punishing lower-level teams, rushing for over 200 yards against Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois. Saturday's 227 yards against ECU is a solid first step on the ground, but next week's road game against Kentucky will really show if the Crimson Tide just pushed around an inferior team or if Alabama's emphasis on the ground game has taken root for the new season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.