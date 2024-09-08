Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 2
Alabama pulled away in the fourth quarter, but Saturday night's 42-16 win over South Florida was anything but pretty. But head coach Kalen DeBoer is all about the "1-0 mindset," and on a week where there were multiple upsets around the country, the Crimson Tide did indeed go 1-0 to stay unbeaten early in the 2024 season.
The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 4 in both polls. The SEC has six of the top seven teams in the AP Poll.
Four ranked teams lost over the weekend with the biggest shocker coming in South Bend, Indiana where Northern Illinois knocked off No. 5 Notre Dame. Here's how things shook out in the polls after two full weeks of college football.
AP Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (54), 1566, 2-0
2. Texas (4), 1492, 2-0
3. Ohio State (5), 1476, 2-0
4. Alabama, 1331, 2-0
5. Ole Miss, 1323, 2-0
6. Missouri, 1125, 2-0
7. Tennessee, 1107, 2-0
8. Penn State, 1090, 2-0
9. Oregon, 1077, 2-0
10. Miami, 1073, 2-0
11. USC, 1022, 2-0
12. Utah, 1010, 2-0
13. Oklahoma State, 734, 2-0
14. Kansas State, 702, 2-0
15. Oklahoma, 672, 2-0
16. LSU, 521, 1-1
17. Michigan, 503, 1-1
18. Notre Dame, 427, 1-1
19. Louisville, 383, 2-0
20. Arizona, 381, 2-0
21. Iowa State, 309, 2-0
22. Clemson, 292, 1-1
23. Nebraska, 142, 2-0
24. Boston COllege, 116, 2-0
25. Northern Illinois, 114, 2-0
Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (48), 1296, 2-0
2. Ohio State (3), 1233, 2-0
3. Texas (1), 1213, 2-0
4. Alabama, 1113, 2-0
5. Ole Miss, 1094, 2-0
6. Oregon, 947, 2-0
7. Missouri, 920, 2-0
8. Penn State, 918, 2-0
9. Tennessee, 900, 2-0
10. Utah, 840, 2-0
11. USC, 772, 2-0
12. Miami, 767, 2-0
13. Oklahoma, 677, 2-0
14. Oklahoma State, 567, 2-0
15. Kansas State, 556, 2-0
16. Michigan, 485, 1-1
17. LSU, 392, 1-1
18. Arizona, 386, 2-0
19. Notre Dame, 370, 1-1
20. Clemson, 313, 1-1
21. Louisville, 281, 2-0
22. Washington, 170, 2-0
23. Iowa State, 145, 2-0
24. Nebraska, 91, 2-0
25. Memphis, 85, 2-0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Kansas;No. 21 Iowa;No. 23 North Carolina State
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 68;Boston College 36;Syracuse 33;Illinois 33;Northern Illinois 30;Wisconsin 28;South Carolina 25;UNLV 19;Boise State 18;Iowa 17;Kansas 10;North Carolina State 9;UCF 7;Texas State 7;TCU 6;North Carolina 5;California 5;Liberty 4;Pittsburgh 2;Michigan State 2;BYU 2;Tulane 1;James Madison 1;Indiana 1;