Alabama Wolf Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw, who was a starter at the position this past season as a redshirt sophomore, has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Russaw had 14 total tackles (and one sack) in 2025.

A midseason injury ultimately spelled the beginning of the end for the Montgomery, Ala., native with the Crimson Tide. Russaw broke his foot during the first half of the Sept. 27 game at Georgia, mere days after Jah-Marien Latham went down in practice with a neck injury that ended his season. Russaw did not return to game action until Nov. 22 against Eastern Illinois.

By then, he had been usurped by Yhonzae Pierre at the Wolf position. Russaw still played in every game after returning from injury, logging four combined tackles across two games during the College Football Playoff. Pierre, however, has quickly become the squad's breakout pass-rusher, and rising sophomore Justin Hill is also a part of the Wolf linebacker group.

"He's just continually gotten better," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said of Pierre on Nov. 24. "When we had injuries, he stepped up into a role that he's operating at a really, really high level." Pierre finished the season with eight sacks.

After taking a redshirt for the 2023-24 season, Nick Saban's last coaching the Alabama team, Russaw got into every game during current head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm. He had 36 tackles over that 13-game span. Previously, he was a five-star recruit. His 2025 injury, because of which he had surgery, kept him out of six games, excluding the portion of the Georgia matchup that he exited early.

Wommack said last summer that Russaw was "the freakiest" player on the Crimson Tide's team, going on to add that he meant that regarding Russaw's athletic ability. Early on after Russaw was injured, DeBoer shared that the staff did not anticipate him missing the remainder of the season, which he did not.

"I think he's a special talent, in terms of his strength," Wommack said in early August shortly after the beginning of fall camp. "[He] has turned himself into a controlled, aggressive player."

Russaw is the second Wolf linebacker to depart from the program this offseason. Redshirt freshman Noah Carter will also be moving on after recording nine total tackles in 2025. Both players made their Crimson Tide debuts during the 2024 campaign.

