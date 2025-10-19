Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Defeating Tennessee
Alabama football beat Tennessee 37-20 on Saturday night, clinching bowl eligibility for a 22nd straight time and becoming the first SEC team to beat four consecutive ranked opponents without a bye week. Kalen DeBoer's squad has now won six straight since dropping the season opener in Tallahassee at Florida State.
DeBoer also remained unbeaten on home turf during his time as Alabama's coach. Four of his five losses at the helm of the Crimson Tide program were in true road games; one was at Tennessee in last year's Third Saturday in October game.
The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) entered its game against the Volunteers with its highest ranking of the 2025 season. It had previously ascended back to No. 8 (its preseason mark) ahead of the road game against Missouri, which Alabama won 27-24.
Tennessee has not won a contest in Tuscaloosa since 2003. At that time, Nick Saban was coaching LSU, DeBoer had not yet held a head-coaching post and Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel hadn't coached at all.
Alabama's next game will be on the road against South Carolina on Oct. 25. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The Crimson Tide has not visited Williams-Brice Stadium since the 2019 season, when it won by a 47-23 final score.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (65), 1,625
2. Indiana, 1,549
3. Texas A&M, 1,470
4. Alabama, 1,408
5. Georgia, 1,358
6. Oregon, 1, 302
7. Georgia Tech, 1,153
8. Ole Miss, 1,110
9. Miami (Fla.), 1,027
10. BYU, 990
11. Oklahoma, 960
12. Vanderbilt, 902
13. Notre Dame, 872
14. Missouri, 778
15. Texas Tech, 738
16. Virginia, 528
17. Tennessee, 523
18. Texas, 483
19. LSU, 451
20. USF, 393
21. Cincinnati, 355
22. Louisville, 336
23. Illinois, 192
24. Michigan, 175
25. Arizona State, 144
Receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1
Dropped out: Memphis, USC, Utah
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 for Week 9.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in the Coaches Poll