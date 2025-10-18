Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Football vs. No. 11 Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on the Third Saturday in October. The Crimson Tide is riding a five-game winning streak, but faces its fourth straight ranked opponent this week.
The Crimson Tide lost last season to the Volunteers 24-17 in Knoxville, but haven't lost this rivalry matchup in Tuscaloosa since 2003. Alabama's already avenged one of its losses from 2024, by deafeating Vanderbilt, and look to make it two with a win today.
Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Official Availability Report
Kalen DeBoer Reveals RB Jam Miller's Status for Tennessee Game
Live Updates (Refresh For Latest)
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame Updates
- The SEC Availability report indicates Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe and tight end Danny Lewis Jr. are game time decisions, while running back Jam Miller has been removed completely from the report.
- Tuscaloosa has clear skies and temperatures in the mid-80s as both teams make their way onto the field for warmups.
Officials For Alabama-Tennessee
Referee - Jeff Heaser
Umpire - Michael Moten
Head Linesman - Chad Green
Line Judge - Adam Loudin
Back Judge - Tom Fimmen
Field Judge - John Wisnewski
Side Judge - Glen Fucik
Center Judge - Joel Moenkhoff
Replay Official - John Allmond