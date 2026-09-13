Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Beating Kentucky
In this story:
Alabama entered its first SEC and road game of the 2026 season against Kentucky ranked No. 12 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
After trailing 17-13 at halftime in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide exploded in the second half and scored 32 unanswered points to win 45-17.
The Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, and Alabama moved up to No. 10.
The AP Top 25 will be released at around 1 p.m. CT, and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this article will include the full AP Top 25 when made available.
Coaches Poll – Week 2
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
1.
Texas
2-0
1804
42
2.
Georgia
2-0
1732
15
3.
Notre Dame
2-0
1639
4
4.
Indiana
2-0
1611
10
5.
Miami (Fla.)
2-0
1549
2
6.
Ohio State
1-1
1480
0
7.
LSU
2-0
1405
1
8.
Texas A&M
2-0
1311
0
9.
Ole Miss
2-0
1228
0
10.
Alabama
2-0
1206
0
11.
USC
3-0
1023
0
12.
Texas Tech
2-0
977
0
13.
BYU
2-0
975
0
14.
Tennessee
2-0
679
0
15.
Penn State
2-0
676
0
16.
SMU
2-0
605
0
17.
Utah
2-0
590
0
18.
Oregon
1-1
564
0
19.
Michigan
2-0
426
0
20.
Iowa
2-0
423
0
21.
Oklahoma
1-1
395
0
22.
Missouri
2-0
340
0
23.
Houston
2-0
290
0
24.
Washington
2-0
268
0
25.
Virginia
2-0
249
0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Florida
Others Receiving Votes: Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1.
The Crimson Tide entered the season at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. This was the first time since 2008 that the Crimson Tide wasn't in the initial top 10.
Alabama was in an unfamiliar spot entering the 2026 season, as it was also picked fifth in the SEC Preseason Poll. On Aug. 5, head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked during the press conference if his players are paying attention to the doubts from outside the program.
DeBoer's answer: "Yeah, we are definitely aware."
It's been a solid first two weeks for Alabama, and while Saturday's road victory in Lexington was impressive, DeBoer and company got some help from the teams that were in front of them in the polls. No. 1 Ohio State lost to No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Oregon was upset by Oklahoma State and No. 11 Oklahoma fell to Michigan.
The Crimson Tide aim for a 3-0 start to the season at home on Sept. 19 against Florida State. While Alabama probably won't admit it, this will be a bit of a revenge game, as the Seminoles took down UA in the 2025 season opener in Tallahassee.
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Kentucky!
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver