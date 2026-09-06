How to Watch No. 13 Alabama Football at Kentucky

Alabama's first SEC game of the 2026 season against Kentucky comes much earlier than past years.

Excluding 2020, when the Crimson Tide's entire regular-season schedule was against the conference, UA's last time facing an SEC opponent two weeks into the season was Texas A&M in 2013.

Kentucky's leadership is much different this season, as after 13 years, the Wildcats moved on from head coach Mark Stoops and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill the role. It's the 36-year-old's first year as a head coach of any program.

Stein's second opponent is Alabama, which is in its third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Wildcats are the hosts for this game, and it could be a potential trap for the Tide in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Like any coaching change in today's college football world, Kentucky brought in 29 players from the transfer portal and nearly that many players transferred out. One of the incoming transfers is offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, who played at Alabama the past three years. Even more storylines will pop up over the next week, and BamaCentral will have you covered.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's Week 2 matchup against Kentucky.

Note: The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be released on Tuesday, meaning Alabama's rank could change (and this article will be updated if that's the case).

How to Watch: Alabama at Kentucky

Who: No. 13 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ABC and Disney+ (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: Alabama – 229; Kentucky – 84

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 39-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 17, 1917, and the last coming on Nov. 11, 2023. The Crimson Tide has won the previous eight meetings, with the Wildcats last coming out on top 40-34 in overtime at home in 1994.

Last Meeting: It hasn't been that long since the Crimson Tide headed up north to face the Wildcats in Lexington. No. 8 Alabama beat Kentucky 49-21 on Nov. 11, 2023, behind a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe as the Tide clinched the then-SEC West crown. Every Alabama pass-catcher logged between 1-2 receptions, but Kobe Prentice had four for 74 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jihaad Campbell led Alabama with a combined 12 tackles.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide blew out East Carolina 48-10 at home on Sept. 5 to open Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era. After a quarterback battle that lasted the entire offseason, Keelon Russell, the winner, recorded 249 passing yards (17 of 29 pass attempts) and 86 rushing yards with a score (13 attempts). Russell had one of Alabama's five rushing touchdowns, with running backs Daniel Hill (2), EJ Crowell (1) and Trae'shawn Brown (1) reaching the end zone. UA wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams dropped his first two targets, but then went on to log five receptions for 130 yards. Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre had a pick-six and led a defense that played just 41 snaps, allowed just five first downs and two rushing yards.

Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats cruised past Youngstown State 45-13 at home on Sept. 5 in the first game of the Will Stein era. Quarterback Kenny Minchey, who transferred to Kentucky after three years at Notre Dame, completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Jason Patterson and CJ Baxter combined for 126 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts, while three Wildcats receivers totaled 11 receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Kentucky had four different players tally seven tackles.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.