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Where Alabama Football Ranks After Dominating East Carolina

The Crimson Tide rolled the Pirates in an emphatic Week 1 victory.
Joe Gaither|
Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammate Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Hill (8) during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammate Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Hill (8) during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide got the 2026 football season off to a strong start on Saturday by dominating East Carolina in a 48-10 home victory. Alabama controlled the trenches, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns, and limiting the Pirates to just two yards on the ground in the win.

The Crimson Tide opened the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Alabama dropped to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, but rose one spot to No. 12 in The AP Top 25 Poll after taking down East Carolina in the season opener.

2026 US LBM Coaches Poll - Week 1

Rank

Team

Record

Points

First Place Votes

1.

Ohio State

1-0

1801

50

2.

Georgia

1-0

1672

7

3.

Texas

1-0

1600

1

4.

Notre Dame

1-0

1558

4

5.

Indiana

1-0

1537

11

6.

Oregon

1-0

1524

1

7.

Miami (FL)

1-0

1477

8.

LSU

1-0

1279

9.

Texas A&M

1-0

1204

10.

Oklahoma

1-0

1184

11.

Ole Miss

1-0

1141

12.

Alabama

1-0

1059

13.

Texas Tech

1-0

955

14.

Southern Cal

2-0

919

15.

BYU

1-0

838

16.

Penn State

1-0

612

17.

SMU

1-0

517

18.

Tennessee

1-0

513

19.

Washington

1-0

432

20.

Utah

1-0

415

21.

Iowa

1-0

411

22.

Houston

1-0

236

23.

Missouri

1-0

231

24.

Michigan

1-0

164

25.

Virginia

1-0

157

25.

Florida

1-0

157

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Clemson

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1;

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll

AP Top 25 Poll - Week 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

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