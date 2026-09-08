Where Alabama Football Ranks After Dominating East Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide got the 2026 football season off to a strong start on Saturday by dominating East Carolina in a 48-10 home victory. Alabama controlled the trenches, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns, and limiting the Pirates to just two yards on the ground in the win.

The Crimson Tide opened the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Alabama dropped to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, but rose one spot to No. 12 in The AP Top 25 Poll after taking down East Carolina in the season opener.

2026 US LBM Coaches Poll - Week 1

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Ohio State 1-0 1801 50 2. Georgia 1-0 1672 7 3. Texas 1-0 1600 1 4. Notre Dame 1-0 1558 4 5. Indiana 1-0 1537 11 6. Oregon 1-0 1524 1 7. Miami (FL) 1-0 1477 8. LSU 1-0 1279 9. Texas A&M 1-0 1204 10. Oklahoma 1-0 1184 11. Ole Miss 1-0 1141 12. Alabama 1-0 1059 13. Texas Tech 1-0 955 14. Southern Cal 2-0 919 15. BYU 1-0 838 16. Penn State 1-0 612 17. SMU 1-0 517 18. Tennessee 1-0 513 19. Washington 1-0 432 20. Utah 1-0 415 21. Iowa 1-0 411 22. Houston 1-0 236 23. Missouri 1-0 231 24. Michigan 1-0 164 25. Virginia 1-0 157 25. Florida 1-0 157

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Clemson

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1;

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll

AP Top 25 Poll - Week 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

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