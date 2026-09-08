Where Alabama Football Ranks After Dominating East Carolina
In this story:
The Alabama Crimson Tide got the 2026 football season off to a strong start on Saturday by dominating East Carolina in a 48-10 home victory. Alabama controlled the trenches, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns, and limiting the Pirates to just two yards on the ground in the win.
The Crimson Tide opened the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Alabama dropped to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, but rose one spot to No. 12 in The AP Top 25 Poll after taking down East Carolina in the season opener.
2026 US LBM Coaches Poll - Week 1
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
1.
Ohio State
1-0
1801
50
2.
Georgia
1-0
1672
7
3.
Texas
1-0
1600
1
4.
Notre Dame
1-0
1558
4
5.
Indiana
1-0
1537
11
6.
Oregon
1-0
1524
1
7.
Miami (FL)
1-0
1477
8.
LSU
1-0
1279
9.
Texas A&M
1-0
1204
10.
Oklahoma
1-0
1184
11.
Ole Miss
1-0
1141
12.
Alabama
1-0
1059
13.
Texas Tech
1-0
955
14.
Southern Cal
2-0
919
15.
BYU
1-0
838
16.
Penn State
1-0
612
17.
SMU
1-0
517
18.
Tennessee
1-0
513
19.
Washington
1-0
432
20.
Utah
1-0
415
21.
Iowa
1-0
411
22.
Houston
1-0
236
23.
Missouri
1-0
231
24.
Michigan
1-0
164
25.
Virginia
1-0
157
25.
Florida
1-0
157
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Clemson
Others Receiving Votes
Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1;
This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll
AP Top 25 Poll - Week 1
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6