Where Alabama Ranks in Polls after Beating LSU

The College Football Playoff committee showed its respect for Alabama earlier in the week by putting the Crimson Tide at No. 5, and Alabama proved why it deserved it with a 31-13 win over LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Did that win impress the voters in the polls?

Alabama moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed on Tuesday night.

The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be included in this article.

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Georgia 8-1 1796 54 2. Utah 9-0 1724 14 3. Notre Dame 8-1 1613 2 4. UCLA 9-0 1584 1 5. Indiana 8-1 1557 2 6. Miami (Fla.) 8-1 1482 0 7. Alabama 7-2 1389 0 8. Texas 7-2 1287 0 9. Tennessee 7-2 1196 0 10. Texas Tech 8-1 1116 0 11. Wake Forest 8-1 1093 0 12. BYU 7-2 1008 0 13. Kentucky 7-2 913 0 14. USC 7-2 765 0 15. Iowa 7-2 738 0 16. Houston 7-2 732 0 17. Ole Miss 6-3 529 0 18. Boise State 8-1 474 0 19. Oregon 6-3 438 0 20. Ohio State 6-3 398 0 21. Arizona 7-2 377 0 22. LSU 6-3 368 0 23. SMU 7-2 285 0 24. South Carolina 6-3 267 0 25. New Mexico 8-1 191 0

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern.

Others Receiving Votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating LSU!

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