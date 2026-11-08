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Where Alabama Ranks in Polls after Beating LSU

How much did the road win over the Tigers impact the Crimson Tide's standings in the rankings?
Katie Windham|
Eugene Wilson III 3, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium.
Eugene Wilson III 3, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide

The College Football Playoff committee showed its respect for Alabama earlier in the week by putting the Crimson Tide at No. 5, and Alabama proved why it deserved it with a 31-13 win over LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Did that win impress the voters in the polls?

Alabama moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed on Tuesday night.

The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be included in this article.

Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

First Place Votes

1.

Georgia

8-1

1796

54

2.

Utah

9-0

1724

14

3.

Notre Dame

8-1

1613

2

4.

UCLA

9-0

1584

1

5.

Indiana

8-1

1557

2

6.

Miami (Fla.)

8-1

1482

0

7.

Alabama

7-2

1389

0

8.

Texas

7-2

1287

0

9.

Tennessee

7-2

1196

0

10.

Texas Tech

8-1

1116

0

11.

Wake Forest

8-1

1093

0

12.

BYU

7-2

1008

0

13.

Kentucky

7-2

913

0

14.

USC

7-2

765

0

15.

Iowa

7-2

738

0

16.

Houston

7-2

732

0

17.

Ole Miss

6-3

529

0

18.

Boise State

8-1

474

0

19.

Oregon

6-3

438

0

20.

Ohio State

6-3

398

0

21.

Arizona

7-2

377

0

22.

LSU

6-3

368

0

23.

SMU

7-2

285

0

24.

South Carolina

6-3

267

0

25.

New Mexico

8-1

191

0

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Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern.

Others Receiving Votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating LSU!

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Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

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