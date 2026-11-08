Fourth-Quarter Fury: No. 5 Alabama Dominates No. 14 LSU Late to Knock Out Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La.–– Keelon Russell spent a good chunk of the third quarter inside the injury tent while LSU took its first lead of the game. The Alabama quarterback returned with his left ankle heavily taped and proceeded to lead the Crimson Tide on a 75-yard touchdown drive to re-take the lead.

No. 5 Alabama never looked back and beat No. 14 LSU, 31-13 inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to pick up another signature win for the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff résumé.

LSU took its first (and only) lead of the game on a five-yard touchdown run from Dilin Jones with 2:44 to go in the third quarter. Alabama scored 21 unanswered points after that with three touchdown passes from Russell.

Kane Wommack's defense got key stop after key stop against the Tigers, and Alabama came up with its first three-and-out of the game with just under 10 minutes to go in the game for a pivotal stop. A strong punt return from Ryan Coleman-Williams set Alabama up at the LSU 25.

Russell connected with freshman Cederian Morgan on the next play to push the lead to 24-13, and the rout was on as Death Valley emptied out early.

Alabama's defense came up strong again on the next drive with a turnover on downs to give the Tide offense prime field position. Kaleb Edwards was in the end zone three plays later with Russell's third touchdown pass of the game to go up 34-13.

In his first game back from injury, Coleman-Williams made his presence felt with Alabama's first touchdown of the game. The Crimson Tide executed the misdirection behind the line so that Coleman-Williams was able to stroll into the end zone untouched.

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The Alabama defense gave up a lot of yards, but kept the team in the game until the offense started to click.

It was a tightly-contested game in the first half. Alabama marched 50 yards down the field on its opening drive to kick a field goal and take the 3-0 lead. LSU answered with a field goal of its own to tie it at 3-3.

Coleman-Williams' touchdown reclaimed the lead for the Crimson Tide, and the Tigers had a great chance to tie it right before the half. LSU was driving in Alabama territory when Luke Metz picked off Sam Leavitt to kill the drive. Alabama took 10-3 lead into halftime.

The Metz interception was technically the only turnover of the game, but Alabama stopped LSU on fourth down four times.

The Crimson Tide (7-2, 5-2 SEC) is now in a great spot for the College Football Playoff with three games to go in the regular season. However, heading into Saturday's prime-time games the Crimson didn't control it's fate for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 5. Georgia and Kentucky were both 5-1 — but the No. 2 Bulldogs were at No. 10 Ole Miss, and the No. 6 Wildcats were at No. 13 Tennessee.

Alabama will travel to Vanderbilt next week, host Chattanooga on Nov. 21, and like usual close the regular season with the Iron Bowl against Auburn, at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 28.

This story will be updated.

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