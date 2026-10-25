Where Alabama Ranks in Polls after Beating Texas A&M

It was another crazy weekend of college football with three teams inside the top 10 losing and four teams overall that were ranked ahead of Alabama. How much did that affect the Crimson Tide in the polls.

Alabama used a strong fourth quarter to come away with a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M at home on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moved up from No. 13 to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 comes out.

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 9

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Miami (Fla.) 7-0 1839 67 2. Ohio State 6-1 1767 6 3. Georgia 6-1 1646 0 4. Indiana 7-1 1578 0 5. Utah 7-0 1459 0 6. Notre Dame 6-1 1452 0 7. UCLA 7-0 1446 1 8. Kentucky 7-1 1318 0 9. BYU 6-1 1244 0 10. Alabama 6-2 1092 0 11. Texas 5-2 1002 0 12. Ole Miss 5-2 941 0 13. LSU 6-2 895 0 14. Texas Tech 6-1 864 0 15. Wake Forest 6-1 749 0 16. SMU 6-1 690 0 17. Tennessee 6-2 650 0 18. Northwestern 6-1 545 0 19. Houston 6-2 435 0 20. Florida 5-2 417 0 21. Arizona 6-1 399 0 22. Boise State 6-1 396 0 23. Missouri 5-2 376 0 24. Iowa 5-2 225 0 25. USC 6-2 132 0

Schools dropped out: No. 25 Oregon

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

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