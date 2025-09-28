Bama Central

Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Upsetting Georgia

How far did the Crimson Tide move in the after earning a top-five road victory over the Bulldogs?

Joe Gaither

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Athens on Saturday and knocked off the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21 to earn a top-five road victory. The Crimson Tide took a 10-point lead into halftime and played solid defense, while controlling the clock offensively for its biggest win of the season.

The pollsters rewarded Alabama's efforts by moving the Crimson Tide up five spots to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll.

This post will be updated with the AP Top 25 Polls upon its traditional Sunday release.

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (58), 4-0, 1617
2. Oregon (6), 5-0, 1559
3. Miami (1), 4-0, 1484
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1319
5. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1223
6. Penn State, 3-1, 1192
7. Texas, 3-1, 1165
8. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1123
9. Indiana, 5-0, 1059
10. Georgia, 3-1, 1006
11. Alabama, 3-1, 975
12. Iowa State, 5-0, 919
13. LSU, 4-1, 918
14. Texas Tech, 4-0, 856
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 728
16. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 604
17. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 502
18. Missouri, 5-0, 498
19. Florida State, 3-1, 483
20. Michigan, 3-1, 453
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 316
22. Illinois, 4-1, 287
23. BYU, 4-0, 221
24. Arizona State, 4-1, 136
25. Utah, 4-1, 104

Schools dropped out: No. 22 USC; No. 25 TCU

Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP and Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (BYE WEEK): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Georgia Win):

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's postgame press conference

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/Football