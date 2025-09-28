Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Upsetting Georgia
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Athens on Saturday and knocked off the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21 to earn a top-five road victory. The Crimson Tide took a 10-point lead into halftime and played solid defense, while controlling the clock offensively for its biggest win of the season.
The pollsters rewarded Alabama's efforts by moving the Crimson Tide up five spots to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll.
This post will be updated with the AP Top 25 Polls upon its traditional Sunday release.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (58), 4-0, 1617
2. Oregon (6), 5-0, 1559
3. Miami (1), 4-0, 1484
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1319
5. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1223
6. Penn State, 3-1, 1192
7. Texas, 3-1, 1165
8. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1123
9. Indiana, 5-0, 1059
10. Georgia, 3-1, 1006
11. Alabama, 3-1, 975
12. Iowa State, 5-0, 919
13. LSU, 4-1, 918
14. Texas Tech, 4-0, 856
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 728
16. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 604
17. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 502
18. Missouri, 5-0, 498
19. Florida State, 3-1, 483
20. Michigan, 3-1, 453
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 316
22. Illinois, 4-1, 287
23. BYU, 4-0, 221
24. Arizona State, 4-1, 136
25. Utah, 4-1, 104
Schools dropped out: No. 22 USC; No. 25 TCU
Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP and Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (BYE WEEK): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia Win):
