Did Alabama Basketball Return to Polls After Beating Texas A&M, Auburn?

After 13 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Texas A&M and Auburn outside of the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll for the first time since Jan. 22, 2024.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week ranked ninth in the SEC standings, as wins are starting to become a necessity for seeding in the conference tournament. Alabama was well aware of this, as the Tide took down the Aggies 100-97 at home on Feb. 4, and also beat the Tigers 96-92 on the road on Feb. 7.

But despite these victories, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company remained outside of Monday's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Tide had the most votes outside of the AP Top 25 and the second-most votes outside of the Coaches Poll.

Against Texas A&M, which entered last Wednesday's matchup ranked first in the SEC standings, Alabama had six of its eight players who saw time on the floor score 10-plus points. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. combined for 29 points in the second half, and the rest of the Crimson Tide scored 25!

Against Auburn, the Crimson Tide erased a 10-point first-half deficit thanks to the double-digit scoring efforts of four players. Philon once again led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 25 points, freshman Amari Allen tallied 17, Holloway, a former Auburn player, logged 15 as part of a late spurt and Charles Bediako put up 12.

Alabama aims to build on this winning streak and return to the rankings on the road against Ole Miss on Feb. 11 and at home against South Carolina on Feb. 14.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (59), 23-0, 1475 Michigan, 22-1, 1416 Houston, 21-2, 1275 Duke, 21-2, 1254 Iowa State, 21-2, 1247 UConn, 22-2, 1227 Nebraska, 21-2, 1091 Illinois, 20-4, 1060 Kansas, 18-5, 966 Michigan State, 20-4, 929 North Carolina, 19-4, 863 Gonzaga, 23-2, 803 Purdue, 19-4, 785 Florida, 17-6, 718 Virginia, 20-3, 642 Texas Tech, 17-6, 549 St. John's 18-5, 524 Saint Louis, 23-1, 422 Vanderbilt, 19-4, 375 Clemson, 20-4, 354 Arkansas, 17-6, 304 BYU, 17-6, 198 Miami-Ohio, 24-0, 195 Louisville, 17-6, 182 Kentucky, 17-7, 80

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary's 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (30), 23-0, 774 Michigan (1), 22-1, 745 Houston, 21-2, 667 Iowa State, 21-2, 658 UConn, 22-2, 649 Duke, 21-2, 643 Illinois, 20-4, 563 Nebraska, 21-2, 538 Kansas, 18-5, 481 Michigan State, 20-4, 478 Gonzaga, 23-2, 455 Purdue, 19-4, 439 North Carolina, 19-4, 389 Florida, 17-6, 381 Virginia, 20-3, 332 Texas Tech, 17-6, 318 St. John's, 18-5, 259 Clemson, 20-4, 258 Saint Louis, 23-1, 193 Vanderbilt, 19-4, 181 Arkansas, 17-6, 179 BYU, 17-6, 138 Louisville, 17-6, 94 Miami-Ohio, 24-0, 83 Iowa, 18-5, 71

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Texas A&M.

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 30; Alabama 24; Villanova 13; North Carolina State 13; Tennessee 10; Utah State 8; Texas A&M 7; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

