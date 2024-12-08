Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Week 15
The Alabama football program wasn't in action during conference championship weekend but still found itself in the middle of conversations on the eve of the College Football Playoff selection. The Crimson Tide watched the SEC and ACC Championship games with particular interest as their results have a direct impact on the program's post season hopes.
The SMU Mustangs lost their conference championship game to the Clemson Tigers 34-31 putting their post season position into question.
The AP Top 25 Poll left the Crimson Tide ranked No. 11 after conference championship weekend and dropped SMU from No. 8 to No. 12. If the College Football Playoff committee follows suite on Sunday the Crimson Tide would qualify for the playoff and have a road game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (62) 13-0, 1550
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1474
3. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1398
4. Texas, 11-2, 1346
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1258
6. Ohio State,10-2, 1233
7. Tennessee, 10-2, 1224
8. Boise State, 12-1, 1108
9. Indiana, 11-1, 1052
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 1001
11. Alabama, 9-3, 838
12. SMU, 11-2, 837
13. Clemson, 10-3, 827
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 770
15. Miami, 10-2, 697
16. Ole Miss, 9-3, 680
17. BYU, 10-2, 531
18. Iowa State, 10-3, 401
19. Army, 11-1, 363
20. Colorado, 9-3, 329
21. Illinois, 9-3, 317
22. Syracuse, 9-3, 234
23. Missouri, 9-3, 228
24. UNLV, 10-3, 144
25. Memphis, 10-2, 132
Others receiving votes:
Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (54), 13-0, 1350
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1281
3. Notre Dame, 1101, 1214
4. Texas, 11-2, 1178
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1080
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1069
7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1037
8. Boise State, 12-1, 929
9. Indiana, 11-1, 925
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 856
11. Alabama, 9-3, 749
12. SMU, 11-2, 741
13. Clemson, 10-3, 707
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 668
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 631
16. Miami (FL), 10-2, 611
17. BYU, 10-2, 423
18. Army, 11-1, 361
19. Iowa State, 10-3, 355
20. Missouri, 9-3, 282
21. Illinois, 9-3, 275
22. Colorado, 9-3, 228
23. Memphis, 10-2, 166
24. UNLV, 10-3, 140
25. Syracuse, 9-3, 129
Others Receiving Votes
Texas A&M 50; Duke 40; Louisville 17; Kansas State 16; Marshall 14; Ohio 8; Tulane 6; Louisiana 6; Jacksonville State 3; Georgia Tech 3; LSU 1; Iowa 1;