Where Alabama Ranks in Polls Following Bye Week
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Chaos continues to reign in college football this season. Numerous top ten teams struggled, and one Big Ten powerhouse suffered a season-altering loss.
As a result, Alabama managed to move up in the polls during its bye week. The Crimson Tide jumped that team, Ohio State, and now ranks at No. 9 in this week's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll as the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation.
AP Top 25 — Week 9
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First-Place Votes
1.
Miami
8-0
1740
62
2.
Georgia
7-1
1648
7
3.
Utah
8-0
1540
1
4.
Notre Dame
7-1
1476
0
5.
UCLA
8-0
1473
0
6.
Indiana
8-1
1446
0
7.
BYU
7-1
1358
0
8.
Kentucky
7-1
1253
0
9.
Alabama
6-2
1107
0
10.
Texas
6-2
1057
0
11.
Ohio State
6-2
1049
0
12.
Ole Miss
6-2
953
0
13.
Texas Tech
7-1
931
0
14.
Wake Forest
7-1
898
0
15.
LSU
6-2
814
0
16.
Tennessee
6-2
719
0
17.
Houston
6-2
590
0
18.
USC
7-2
539
0
19.
Missouri
6-2
475
0
20.
Boise State
7-1
451
0
21.
Iowa
6-2
401
0
22.
New Mexico
7-1
179
0
23.
South Carolina
5-3
163
0
24.
Arizona
6-2
154
0
25.
Florida
5-3
94
0
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1
US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 9
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First-Place Votes
1.
Miami
8-0
1818
68
2.
Georgia
7-1
1719
4
3.
Indiana
8-1
1597
0
4.
Utah
8-0
1590
0
5.
UCLA
8-0
1501
0
6.
Notre Dame
7-1
1498
0
7.
Kentucky
7-1
1344
1
8.
BYU
7-1
1278
0
9.
Alabama
6-2
1131
0
10.
Ohio State
6-2
1101
0
11.
Texas
6-2
1057
0
12.
Ole Miss
6-2
1034
0
13.
Texas Tech
7-1
962
0
14.
Wake Forest
7-1
897
0
15.
LSU
6-2
886
0
16.
Tennessee
6-2
761
0
17.
USC
7-2
570
0
18.
Houston
6-2
556
0
19.
Missouri
6-2
488
0
20.
Iowa
6-2
448
0
21.
Boise State
7-1
445
0
22.
Arizona
6-2
174
0
23.
Northwestern
6-2
150
0
24.
SMU
6-2
146
0
25.
New Mexico
7-1
119
0
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 91;Florida 81;UTSA 76;Duke 76;Virginia Tech 53;Oregon 41;Minnesota 10;Oklahoma State 9;Liberty 6;North Texas 4;Wisconsin 3;Memphis 2;North Dakota State 1;Nebraska 1;Cincinnati 1;
Schools dropped out: Florida
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.