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Where Alabama Ranks in Polls Following Bye Week

Did the Crimson TIde move after a week off?
Theodore Fernandez|
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field after the loss against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves the field after the loss against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Chaos continues to reign in college football this season. Numerous top ten teams struggled, and one Big Ten powerhouse suffered a season-altering loss.

As a result, Alabama managed to move up in the polls during its bye week. The Crimson Tide jumped that team, Ohio State, and now ranks at No. 9 in this week's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll as the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation.

AP Top 25 — Week 9

Rank

Team

Record

Points

First-Place Votes

1.

Miami

8-0

1740

62

2.

Georgia

7-1

1648

7

3.

Utah

8-0

1540

1

4.

Notre Dame

7-1

1476

0

5.

UCLA

8-0

1473

0

6.

Indiana

8-1

1446

0

7.

BYU

7-1

1358

0

8.

Kentucky

7-1

1253

0

9.

Alabama

6-2

1107

0

10.

Texas

6-2

1057

0

11.

Ohio State

6-2

1049

0

12.

Ole Miss

6-2

953

0

13.

Texas Tech

7-1

931

0

14.

Wake Forest

7-1

898

0

15.

LSU

6-2

814

0

16.

Tennessee

6-2

719

0

17.

Houston

6-2

590

0

18.

USC

7-2

539

0

19.

Missouri

6-2

475

0

20.

Boise State

7-1

451

0

21.

Iowa

6-2

401

0

22.

New Mexico

7-1

179

0

23.

South Carolina

5-3

163

0

24.

Arizona

6-2

154

0

25.

Florida

5-3

94

0

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 9

Rank

Team

Record

Points

First-Place Votes

1.

Miami

8-0

1818

68

2.

Georgia

7-1

1719

4

3.

Indiana

8-1

1597

0

4.

Utah

8-0

1590

0

5.

UCLA

8-0

1501

0

6.

Notre Dame

7-1

1498

0

7.

Kentucky

7-1

1344

1

8.

BYU

7-1

1278

0

9.

Alabama

6-2

1131

0

10.

Ohio State

6-2

1101

0

11.

Texas

6-2

1057

0

12.

Ole Miss

6-2

1034

0

13.

Texas Tech

7-1

962

0

14.

Wake Forest

7-1

897

0

15.

LSU

6-2

886

0

16.

Tennessee

6-2

761

0

17.

USC

7-2

570

0

18.

Houston

6-2

556

0

19.

Missouri

6-2

488

0

20.

Iowa

6-2

448

0

21.

Boise State

7-1

445

0

22.

Arizona

6-2

174

0

23.

Northwestern

6-2

150

0

24.

SMU

6-2

146

0

25.

New Mexico

7-1

119

0

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 91;Florida 81;UTSA 76;Duke 76;Virginia Tech 53;Oregon 41;Minnesota 10;Oklahoma State 9;Liberty 6;North Texas 4;Wisconsin 3;Memphis 2;North Dakota State 1;Nebraska 1;Cincinnati 1;

Schools dropped out: Florida

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

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Theodore Fernandez
THEODORE FERNANDEZ

Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.

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