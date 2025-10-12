Bama Central

Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Road Win at Missouri

Did the Crimson Tide move up in the polls with a third straight ranked win?

Katie Windham

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hypes up receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hypes up receiver Germie Bernard (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
Alabama picked up its third straight ranked win with the 27-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia. With the win, plus a little chaos across the country over the weekend, the Crimson Tide moved up two spots in the coaches poll to No. 6.

The schedule doesn't lighten up at all as Alabama returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium to host No. 11 Tennessee this Saturday evening.

As a reminder, the polls have no effect on a team's College Football Playoff chances. Only the CFP ranking determines who gets in the playoff. The first round of CFP rankings will be released on Nov. 4.

This story will be updated when the AP poll is released.

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

  1. Ohio State (63), 6-0, 1646
  2. Miami (FL) (2), 5-0, 1566
  3. Indiana (1), 6-0, 1492
  4. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1417
  5. Ole Miss, 6-0, 1389
  6. Alabama, 5-1, 1280
  7. Georgia, 5-1, 1198
  8. Texas Tech, 6-0, 1183
  9. Oregon, 5-1, 1154
  10. LSU, 5-1, 1062
  11. Tennessee, 5-1, 962
  12. Georgia Tech, 6-0, 951
  13. Oklahoma, 5-1, 781
  14. BYU, 6-0, 720
  15. Notre Dame, 4-2, 661
  16. Missouri, 5-1, 585
  17. Texas, 4-2, 519
  18. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 498
  19. Virginia, 5-1, 415
  20. Memphis, 6-0, 337
  21. USC, 5-1, 310
  22. Utah, 5-1, 298
  23. South Florida, 5-1, 234
  24. Cincinnati, 5-1, 169
  25. Illinois, 5-2, 151

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Michigan; No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Penn State; No. 23 Arizona State.

Others Receiving Votes

Michigan 119; Nebraska 90; Washington 85; UNLV 43; Navy 43; Louisville 18; Tulane 17; Arizona State 17; Duke 11; Iowa 9; Iowa State 7; Clemson 6; Houston 4; TCU 1; San Diego State 1; Pittsburgh 1.

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in the Coaches Poll

