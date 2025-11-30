Where Alabama Ranks In Polls After Winning Sixth Consecutive Iron Bowl
Alabama football concluded its regular season with a 27-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide's win secures the program's 19th 10-win season since the year 2000 and secures an SEC Championship rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs next week.
The Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 after losing to Oklahoma in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 Poll and did not move up after bouncing back last week against Eastern Illinois. All nine teams ahead of Alabama won on rivalry weekend and the program remained at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll after its win over Auburn.
This story will be updated with The AP Top 25 Poll upon its release at 1 p.m. CT.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (63) 12-0, 1575
2. Indiana, 12-0, 1510
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1438
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1353
5. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1306
6. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1266
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1178
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1106
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1061
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1019
11. BYU, 11-1, 942
12. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 855
13. Miami (FL), 10-2, 844
14. Texas, 9-3, 753
15. Utah, 10-2, 750
16. Virginia, 10-2, 613
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 505
18. Michigan, 9-3, 427
19. James Madison, 11-1, 356
20. North Texas, 11-1, 345
21. Tulane, 10-2, 300
22. Arizona, 9-3, 223
23. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 170
24. Tennessee, 8-4, 135
25. Navy, 9-2, 107
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Pittsburgh; No. 25 SMU;
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 85; Houston 73; Missouri 52; SMU 28; Washington 18; UNLV 17; Pittsburgh 15; South Florida 12; Illinois 9; Louisville 6; Connecticut 6; TCU 5; Penn State 5; Old Dominion 2; New Mexico 2; Arizona State 2; San Diego State 1;
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Oklahoma loss): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Eastern Illinois win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Auburn win): No. ___ in the AP Top 25, No. 10 in the Coaches Poll