Where Alabama's New-Look Secondary Stands as Fall Camp Starts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To put it candidly, Alabama's secondary was gutted at the end of the 2023 season following Nick Saban's retirement.
The secondary was the position group Saban worked most closely with, and once the transfer portal opened, Alabama saw six defensive backs leave the program, including starters Caleb Downs and Trey Amos.
The good news is Alabama returned Malachi Moore, a returning starter and captain from last year's team to lead the secondary. But surrounding Moore is about to be a whole lot of brand new faces.
In Alabama's 2024 recruiting class, the Crimson Tide brought in a hefty number of elite prospects in the defensive backfield. Three of its freshmen were the consensus top-3 cornerbacks in the entire recruiting cycle: Zabien Brown, Zay Mincey and Jaylen Mbakwe. All three players joined the program as early enrollees in the spring, and now have a few months under their belt entering their first fall camp.
After Alabama's first day of fall camp on Wednesday, head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about the progress that's been made so far by the talented young trio.
"They had a good spring, had some technical work in the summer. But now here they get it another time around," DeBoer said. "That growth, you always hear growth from year one to year two, for me it's from the spring to the fall, it's the second time they've heard the lingo, the language, how they're being taught, the reps. So what we need to see from them is taking that next big step. Then, […] just seeing that consistency. Consistency builds trust, and that trust is gonna be something that whether old or young, we've all got to gel with whoever's on the football field. There's gotta be that trust with them so they can have the confidence to go out and make plays.”
On Thursday following Alabama's second practice of the fall, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist also spoke highly of the freshmen in his position group, and explained what it takes for young players to get acclimated in a new system.
“It’s a process, it really is. Not to give you coach speak but it really is. It’s going to be a day at a time. Look at a guy like Jaylen Mbakwe, who really is a natural athlete coming from high school playing quarterback, but that’s different than getting those cornerback reps especially in the SEC," Linguist said. "So time on task, the day in and day out process, the mundane daily work of taking that six-inch step, that off-hand jam, my eyes, my positioning, how I finish on the ball, how I set edges. All those things we’re continuing to build throughout spring summer, and now really ‘Spring 3’ which is training camp. It’s the third time they’ve heard the information. There’s a little bit of comfort, and familiarity, and now we’re looking for production and playmaking."
Linguist specifically raved about Brown, who's added 10 pounds of muscle since he got on campus in the spring. Brown's praise, however, was not just because of his play on the field and his physical attributes, but also the way he's approaches the game each day.
“When you look at Zabien, he’s a process guy. At 9 o’clock last night we did our team meeting, it was over with, I turn the corner and he’s in my office," Linguist said. "He’s got a really high football character, he eats it up, he wants to get better, it’s important to him. He has a really high respect for the game of football. And you protect things that you respect, you put the work in for things that you respect. His process and approach to the game is really good, and I think you see over and over he’s in good position. He’s where he needs to be. His eyes are in the right place, he knows how to win the pre-snap. He’s aligned correctly, he eliminates the clutter before the snap. He’s got really good movements and he’s in the right position to make plays. I do think he has natural talent, but what I love about him is his attitude, his effort and his process.”
In addition to the number of freshmen that have the chance to compete for playing time, Alabama also brought in five different transfers in the secondary during the offseason. Three of those transfers, former Michigan safety Keon Sabb, former Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones, and former USC cornerback Domani Jackson were starters for their respective teams a year ago and bring a wealth of experience into this young room.
Sabb specifically earned praise from defensive coordinator Kane Wommack after practice on Thursday.
"Keon has a very special talent. Obviously, he had some tremendous production at Michigan — won a national championship there," Wommack said. "And we were very fortunate to be able to have that production and that experience, because experience is finite, right? And so for us, I think he has done a really good job of leaning into our scheme, what we do. I thought from day one, week one, he did a really great job of going the extra mile to get the verbiage and the terminology down so that he could go execute and play at a high level. And now you see him starting to lead on the back end — him and Malachi Moore. I think those guys are doing a tremendous job of communication on the back."
In addition to Sabb beginning to lead on the back end, Jones' adjustment has been celebrated by a number of coaches since his post-spring arrival.
“He’s done a great job. I think this was using the portal in the right way. We get through spring and all the turnover and all the transition and we knew we were gonna have to bring in one or two more bodies to continue to push for a starting role and push for depth," Linguist said. "You’re on a 365-day approach to get better. How do we continue to raise the floor? How do we continue to raise the ceiling? How do we bring in high caliber guys? If we can bring in a starter and get him with our group, an older guy that’s been through it, that’s had college production. He’s played in big-time games, and I love what he's provided. He’s a low-ego guy, he’s very humble, but he’s got an inner confidence about himself. And he executes on the field. He’s really been a great addition to the room."
With all of these new faces, naturally the question 'who will emerge as the starter' arises. For Linguist, he's not worried about the timing of starters emerging, as he believes the answers will make themselves clear on the field.
“The depth chart’s gonna continue to settle itself over the next couple of weeks," Linguist said. "Right now we’re just spreading out reps, getting guys prepared to play. Putting the ball down and seeing who does what, looking for consistent execution. Looking for guys who can operate to the standard of the play every single play. Truthfully, you know as a coach, everyone’s gonna ask who’s with the 1s, who’s with the 2s. Players are gonna decide that, the film’s gonna decide that. The only way I can do it is put the ball down, let guys play, players know who’s gonna get it done."